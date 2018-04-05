Δύο νέα άλμπουμ με διασκευές τραγουδιών του Elton John

Δύο νέα άλμπουμ, το Revamp και το Restoration, με διασκευές μεγάλων επιτυχίων του Elton John, κυκλοφορούν τον Απρίλιο από τη Universal Music.
Μεγάλοι superstars της μουσικής όπως οι Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Vince Gill and Don Henley, The Killers, Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, P!nk and Logic, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, και άλλοι, γιορτάζουν τις μεγάλες επιτυχίες του Elton John.
Ο Elton John αναφέρει σχετικά:
«It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.»
REVAMP
Ο δίσκος Revamp περιέχει επιτυχίες διασκευασμένες από τους καλύτερους εκπροσώπους της pop, rock και urban: Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Florence And The Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith.
Tracklist:
1. Bennie and The Jets – Elton John, P!nk, Logic
2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes – Coldplay
3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues – Alessia Cara
4. Candle In The Wind – Ed Sheeran
5. Tiny Dancer – Florence And The Machine
6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Mumford and Sons
7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Mary J. Blige
8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato
9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – The Killers
10. Daniel – Sam Smith
11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Miley Cyrus
12. Your Song – Lady Gaga
13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Queens of the Stone Age
Άκουσε το “Your Song” από τη Lady Gaga:
Ο δίσκος Restoration περιέχει διασκευές από μεγάλους stars της country: Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton και Lee Ann Womack.
Tracklist:
1. Rocket Man – Little Big Town
2. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris
3. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill
4. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne
5. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert
6. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton
7. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack
8. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves
9. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus
11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley
12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
13. Border Song – Willie Nelson
Άκουσε το «I Want Love» από τον Chris Stapleton
Προ-παράγγειλε to Restoration εδώ: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/RESTORATION
Τα 2 albums «Revamp» και «Restoration» θα κυκλοφορήσουν την Παρασκευή 6 Απριλίου από τη Universal Music.