Βραβείο για το «Lines» του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου στο London Greek Film Festival

Με το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο βραβείο έφυγε η ταινία του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου «Γραμμές» ("Lines") από το London Greek Film Festival, το Ελληνικό Φεστιβάλ του Λονδίνου, συνεχίζοντας τη διεθνή της πορεία. Η ταινία, που απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερου concept μεγάλου μήκους ταινίας, αποτελεί μια κραυγή για την Ελλάδα που πεθαίνει παίρνοντας αφορμή από τις τουλάχιστον 4.000 αυτοκτονίες που έχουν σημειωθεί στην χώρα μας στην περίοδο της κρίσης.



Εφέτος οι συμμετοχές στο LGFF ξεπέρασαν κάθε προηγούμενο. Οι Έλληνες της διασποράς και τα θέματα με ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον είχαν την τιμητική τους.



Lines



Επτά ιστορίες ανθρώπων σε απόγνωση που φλερτάρουν με την ιδέα της αυτοκτονίας, και ο τηλεφωνητής ενός κέντρου ψυχολογικής υποστήριξης που λέγεται «Γραμμή ζωής», συνθέτουν ένα σύγχρονο δράμα με σουρεαλιστικά στοιχεία.

Με μια πλειάδα γνωστών ηθοποιών (από τον βραβευμένο στην Βενετία με το βραβείο ανδρικής ερμηνείας Θεμιστοκλή Πάνου, μέχρι την Άννα Καλαϊτζίδου του «Κυνόδοντα», και από τον Θόδωρο Κατσαφάδο μέχρι τον Τάσο Νούσια) η ταινία αποτελεί το πιο φιλόδοξο πρότζεκτ του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου.



Τα Βραβεία



London Greek Film Festival 2017



FILM and SCREENPLAY COMPETITION



ODYSSEUS AWARDS



FILM COMPETITION:



Best Feature Fiction Film



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Concept for Feature Fiction Film



Lines by Vassilis Mazomenos. 88’. Greece. 2016.



Special mention for fiction feature film



The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.



Best Documentary



1st Award: No coming back by Flora Prisimintzi. 63’. Greece. 2016.



2nd Award: Istoria by Nicolaos Demourtzidis. 64’. Australia, Greece. 2015. UK Premiere.



Special mention for documentary



Frozen Ambrosia by Constantine Papanicolaou. 60’. USA. 2016.



ERT - Special Jury Award for human rights



We are all Citizens by Panos Thomaidis. 45’. Greece. 2016.



Special Eco Jury Award



Days of the lake by Pandora Mouriki. 48’. Greece. 2017.



ERT - Special Jury Award for gift of life



Second life by Nicole Alexandropoulou. 50'. Greece. 2016.



Special Portrait Documentary Jury Award



The artist Vassilis Theocharakis by Yannis Vamvakas. 85’. Greece. 2017.



Best Creative Documentary



Andreas Lentakis – a romantic fighter by Menos Deliotzakis. 83’. Greece. 2017.



Best Short Fiction Film



1st Award: The Spectator by Thodoris Vournas. 18’. Greece. 2016.



2nd Award: When the Wind Blows by Daphne Miltiadou. 11’. Cyprus. 2017.



Best Experimental Film



1st Award: Tuning-in to elusive times by Orestis Dikaios. 7’. UK. 2017.



2nd Award: This Song by Alexis Penny Casdagli. 6'. UK. 2017.



Best Video Art



The clockwork kitten by Marina Provatidou. 5’. Greece. 2017.



Best Animation



Ethnofobia by Joan Zhonga. 14’. Greece, UK. 2016.



Special Effects Award



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Director



Michael Redwood



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Screenplay



Michael Redwood



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Actor



Peter O'Toole



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Actress



Rebecca Grant



The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.



Best Performer



Nikole Keniheart



'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.



Best Photography



Jack Murtagh



Dream of a shadow by Nikita Ballas. 93’ Australia. 2017.



Best Music



Michael Bishop



The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.



New Dirctor’s Award



Epsilon by Antonis Morgan Konstantoudakis. 15’. Greece. 2016.



SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:



Best Feature Fiction Script



The Wonderful by Demitra Papadinis. USA.



Best Short Fiction Script



The Collector by Caterina Vaimaki. Greece.



New Screen Writer Award



Shared by Natalia – Maria Savvidi. Greece.











