Βραβείο για το «Lines» του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου στο London Greek Film Festival
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Τετάρτη, 24 Μαΐου 2017, 16:00
Με το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο βραβείο έφυγε η ταινία του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου «Γραμμές» ("Lines") από το London Greek Film Festival, το Ελληνικό Φεστιβάλ του Λονδίνου, συνεχίζοντας τη διεθνή της πορεία. Η ταινία, που απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερου concept μεγάλου μήκους ταινίας, αποτελεί μια κραυγή για την Ελλάδα που πεθαίνει παίρνοντας αφορμή από τις τουλάχιστον 4.000 αυτοκτονίες που έχουν σημειωθεί στην χώρα μας στην περίοδο της κρίσης.
Εφέτος οι συμμετοχές στο LGFF ξεπέρασαν κάθε προηγούμενο. Οι Έλληνες της διασποράς και τα θέματα με ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον είχαν την τιμητική τους.
Lines
Επτά ιστορίες ανθρώπων σε απόγνωση που φλερτάρουν με την ιδέα της αυτοκτονίας, και ο τηλεφωνητής ενός κέντρου ψυχολογικής υποστήριξης που λέγεται «Γραμμή ζωής», συνθέτουν ένα σύγχρονο δράμα με σουρεαλιστικά στοιχεία.
Με μια πλειάδα γνωστών ηθοποιών (από τον βραβευμένο στην Βενετία με το βραβείο ανδρικής ερμηνείας Θεμιστοκλή Πάνου, μέχρι την Άννα Καλαϊτζίδου του «Κυνόδοντα», και από τον Θόδωρο Κατσαφάδο μέχρι τον Τάσο Νούσια) η ταινία αποτελεί το πιο φιλόδοξο πρότζεκτ του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου.
Τα Βραβεία
London Greek Film Festival 2017
FILM and SCREENPLAY COMPETITION
ODYSSEUS AWARDS
FILM COMPETITION:
Best Feature Fiction Film
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Concept for Feature Fiction Film
Lines by Vassilis Mazomenos. 88’. Greece. 2016.
Special mention for fiction feature film
The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.
Best Documentary
1st Award: No coming back by Flora Prisimintzi. 63’. Greece. 2016.
2nd Award: Istoria by Nicolaos Demourtzidis. 64’. Australia, Greece. 2015. UK Premiere.
Special mention for documentary
Frozen Ambrosia by Constantine Papanicolaou. 60’. USA. 2016.
ERT - Special Jury Award for human rights
We are all Citizens by Panos Thomaidis. 45’. Greece. 2016.
Special Eco Jury Award
Days of the lake by Pandora Mouriki. 48’. Greece. 2017.
ERT - Special Jury Award for gift of life
Second life by Nicole Alexandropoulou. 50'. Greece. 2016.
Special Portrait Documentary Jury Award
The artist Vassilis Theocharakis by Yannis Vamvakas. 85’. Greece. 2017.
Best Creative Documentary
Andreas Lentakis – a romantic fighter by Menos Deliotzakis. 83’. Greece. 2017.
Best Short Fiction Film
1st Award: The Spectator by Thodoris Vournas. 18’. Greece. 2016.
2nd Award: When the Wind Blows by Daphne Miltiadou. 11’. Cyprus. 2017.
Best Experimental Film
1st Award: Tuning-in to elusive times by Orestis Dikaios. 7’. UK. 2017.
2nd Award: This Song by Alexis Penny Casdagli. 6'. UK. 2017.
Best Video Art
The clockwork kitten by Marina Provatidou. 5’. Greece. 2017.
Best Animation
Ethnofobia by Joan Zhonga. 14’. Greece, UK. 2016.
Special Effects Award
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Director
Michael Redwood
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Screenplay
Michael Redwood
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Actor
Peter O'Toole
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Actress
Rebecca Grant
The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.
Best Performer
Nikole Keniheart
'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.
Best Photography
Jack Murtagh
Dream of a shadow by Nikita Ballas. 93’ Australia. 2017.
Best Music
Michael Bishop
The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.
New Dirctor’s Award
Epsilon by Antonis Morgan Konstantoudakis. 15’. Greece. 2016.
SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:
Best Feature Fiction Script
The Wonderful by Demitra Papadinis. USA.
Best Short Fiction Script
The Collector by Caterina Vaimaki. Greece.
New Screen Writer Award
Shared by Natalia – Maria Savvidi. Greece.
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 24 Μαΐου 2017, 16:00