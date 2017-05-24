Βραβείο για το «Lines» του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου στο London Greek Film Festival

Βραβείο για το «Lines» του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου στο London Greek Film Festival
Με το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο βραβείο έφυγε η ταινία του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου «Γραμμές» ("Lines") από το London Greek Film Festival, το Ελληνικό Φεστιβάλ του Λονδίνου, συνεχίζοντας τη διεθνή της πορεία. Η ταινία, που απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερου concept μεγάλου μήκους ταινίας, αποτελεί μια κραυγή για την Ελλάδα που πεθαίνει παίρνοντας αφορμή από τις τουλάχιστον 4.000 αυτοκτονίες που έχουν σημειωθεί στην χώρα μας στην περίοδο της κρίσης.

Εφέτος οι συμμετοχές στο LGFF ξεπέρασαν κάθε προηγούμενο. Οι Έλληνες της διασποράς και τα θέματα με ελληνικό ενδιαφέρον είχαν την τιμητική τους.

Lines

Επτά ιστορίες ανθρώπων σε απόγνωση που φλερτάρουν με την ιδέα της αυτοκτονίας, και ο τηλεφωνητής ενός κέντρου ψυχολογικής υποστήριξης που λέγεται «Γραμμή ζωής», συνθέτουν ένα σύγχρονο δράμα με σουρεαλιστικά στοιχεία.
Με μια πλειάδα γνωστών ηθοποιών (από τον βραβευμένο στην Βενετία με το βραβείο ανδρικής ερμηνείας Θεμιστοκλή Πάνου, μέχρι την Άννα Καλαϊτζίδου του «Κυνόδοντα», και από τον Θόδωρο Κατσαφάδο μέχρι τον Τάσο Νούσια) η ταινία αποτελεί το πιο φιλόδοξο πρότζεκτ του Βασίλη Μαζωμένου.

Τα Βραβεία

London Greek Film Festival 2017
 
FILM and SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

ODYSSEUS AWARDS

FILM COMPETITION:

Best Feature Fiction Film

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Concept for Feature Fiction Film

 Lines by Vassilis Mazomenos. 88’. Greece. 2016.

Special mention for fiction feature film

The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.

Best Documentary

1st Award: No coming back by Flora Prisimintzi. 63’. Greece. 2016.

2nd Award: Istoria by Nicolaos Demourtzidis. 64’. Australia, Greece. 2015. UK Premiere.

Special mention for documentary

Frozen Ambrosia by Constantine Papanicolaou. 60’. USA. 2016.

ERT - Special Jury Award for human rights

We are all Citizens by Panos Thomaidis. 45’. Greece. 2016.

Special Eco Jury Award

Days of the lake by Pandora Mouriki. 48’. Greece. 2017.

ERT - Special Jury Award for gift of life

Second life by Nicole Alexandropoulou. 50'. Greece. 2016.

Special Portrait Documentary Jury Award

The artist Vassilis Theocharakis by Yannis Vamvakas. 85’. Greece. 2017.

Best Creative Documentary

Andreas Lentakis – a romantic fighter by Menos Deliotzakis. 83’. Greece. 2017.

Best Short Fiction Film

1st Award: The Spectator by Thodoris Vournas. 18’. Greece. 2016.

2nd Award: When the Wind Blows by Daphne Miltiadou. 11’. Cyprus. 2017.

Best Experimental Film

1st Award: Tuning-in to elusive times by Orestis Dikaios. 7’. UK. 2017.

2nd Award: This Song by Alexis Penny Casdagli. 6'. UK. 2017.

Best Video Art

The clockwork kitten by Marina Provatidou. 5’. Greece. 2017.

Best Animation

Ethnofobia by Joan Zhonga. 14’. Greece, UK. 2016.

Special Effects Award

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Director

Michael Redwood

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Screenplay

Michael Redwood

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Actor

Peter O'Toole

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Actress

Rebecca Grant

The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.

Best Performer

Nikole Keniheart

'Katherine of Alexandria' 'The Director's Cut by Michael Redwood. 115’. UK & Cyprus. 2017.

Best Photography

Jack Murtagh

Dream of a shadow by Nikita Ballas. 93’ Australia. 2017.

Best Music

Michael Bishop

The 13th by Chris Hastings. 80’. UK. 2017.

New Dirctor’s Award

Epsilon by Antonis Morgan Konstantoudakis. 15’. Greece. 2016.

SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:

Best Feature Fiction Script

The Wonderful by Demitra Papadinis. USA.

Best Short Fiction Script

The Collector by Caterina Vaimaki. Greece.

New Screen Writer Award

Shared by Natalia – Maria Savvidi. Greece.





