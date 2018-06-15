Video Games: Όλες οι ημερομηνίες κυκλοφορίας
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 15 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:42
Επιμέλεια: Παύλος Κρούστης
Η μεγάλη έκθεση video games E3 2018 έφτασε στο τέλος της και άφησε πίσω της δεκάδες ανακοινώσεις νέων παιχνιδιών, αλλά και πολλές ενδιαφέρουσες πληροφορίες για τα αγαπημένα μας games. Μέσω των συνεντεύξεων Τύπου των εταιρειών, αλλά και περαιτέρω ανακοινώσεων, μάθαμε τις ημερομηνίες κυκλοφορίας για πολλούς τίτλους. Μαζέψαμε λοιπόν, όλες αυτές τις ημερομηνίες και μπορείτε να τις δείτε παρακάτω μαζί με όσες γνωρίζαμε:
Ιούνιος 2018
- Unravel two (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 9 Ιουνίου
- Fallout Shelter (PS4, Switch) – 10 Ιουνίου
- Fortnite (Switch) – 12 Ιουνίου
- Hollow Knight (Switch) – 12 Ιουνίου
- Jurassic World Evolution (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 12 Ιουνίου
- Paladins (Switch) – 12 Ιουνίου
- Tennis World Tour (PC, Switch) – 12 Ιουνίου
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Android, iOS) – 14 Ιουνίου
- Sky Noon – Steam Early Access (PC) – 14 Ιουνίου
- Super Bomberman R (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 Ιουνίου
- Wreckfest (PC) – 14 Ιουνίου
- Omega Strike (PS4, Xbox One) – 15 Ιουνίου
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 Ιουνίου
- Haimrik (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 Ιουνίου
- Tennis World Tour (Switch) – 19 Ιουνίου
- Lost in Harmony (PC, Switch) – 21 Ιουνίου
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle (PS4, Switch) – 22 Ιουνίου
- Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) – 22 Ιουνίου
- New Gundam Breaker (PS4) – 22 Ιουνίου
- PUBG’s Sanhok map (PC) – 22 Ιουνίου
- Another World (Switch) – 25 Ιουνίου
- de Blob (Switch) – 26 Ιουνίου
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – 26 Ιουνίου
- Lumines Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 26 Ιουνίου
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle – Donkey Kong Adventure (DLC) (Switch) – 26 Ιουνίου
- NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition (Xbox One) – 26 Ιουνίου
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 26 Ιουνίου
- Fighting EX Layer (PS4) – 28 Ιουνίου
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – 29 Ιουνίου
- MXGP PRO (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 29 Ιουνίου
- The Crew 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 29 Ιουνίου
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch) – 29 Ιουνίου
Ιούλιος 2018
- Red Faction: Guerrilla - Re-Mars-tered Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 3 Ιουλίου
- Flat Heroes (PC, Switch) – 5 Ιουλίου
- Mushroom Wars 2 (Switch) – 5 Ιουλίου
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PS4, Xbox One) – 5 Ιουλίου
- 20XX (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 10 Ιουλίου
- Defiance 2050 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 10 Ιουλίου
- Insane Robots (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 10 Ιουλίου
- Muddledash (PC, Switch) – 10 Ιουλίου
- Shining Resonance Refrain (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 10 Ιουλίου
- 20XX (Switch, Xbox One) – 11 Ιουλίου
- Icons: Combat Arena – Steam Early Access (PC) – 12 Ιουλίου
- All-Star Fruit Racing (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 13 Ιουλίου
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch) – 13 Ιουλίου
- Earthfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 13 Ιουλίου
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 13 Ιουλίου
- LEGO The Incredibles (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - 13 Ιουλίου
- Octopath Traveler (Switch) – 13 Ιουλίου
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (PC, PS4, Switch) – 17 Ιουλίου
- Sonic Mania Plus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 17 Ιουλίου
- Impulsion (PC) – 19 Ιουλίου
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 20 Ιουλίου
- Mega Man X Collection 1 / Mega Man X Collection 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 24 Ιουλίου
- No Man’s Sky (Xbox One) – 24 Ιουλίου
- The Banner Saga 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 24 Ιουλίου
- Train Sim World (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 24 Ιουλίου
- Sleep Tight (PC, Switch) – 26 Ιουλίου
- WarioWare Gold (3DS) – 27 Ιουλίου
- Graveball (PC) – 31 Ιουλίου
- Titan Quest (Switch) – 31 Ιουλίου
Αύγουστος 2018
Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Yakuza 0 (PC) – 1 Αυγούστου
- WarioWare Gold (3DS) - 3 Αυγούστου
- Hyper Universe (Xbox One) – 7 Αυγούστου
- Overcooked 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – August 7
- Okami HD (Switch) – 9 Αυγούστου
- Madden NFL 19 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 10 Αυγούστου
- We Happy Few (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 10 Αυγούστου
- Death’s Gambit (PC, PS4) – 14 Αυγούστου
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - Episode 1 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 Αυγούστου
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (PC) – 14 Αυγούστου
- F1 2018 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 24 Αυγούστου
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Switch) – 28 Αυγούστου
- Strange Brigade (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 Αυγούστου
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) – 28 Αυγούστου
- PES 2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 30 Αυγούστου
- Divinity: Original Sin II (PS4, Xbox One) – 31 Αυγούστου
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 31 Αυγούστου
- Dead Cells (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Αύγουστος 2018
- Flipping Death (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Αύγουστος 2018
- Project Rap Rabbit (PC, PS4) – Αύγουστος 2018
- SCUM – Steam Early Access (PC) – Αύγουστος 2018
- 428: Shibuya Scramble (PC, PS4) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- City of the Shroud (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Dark Souls Remastered (Switch) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Fractured Lands – Steam Early Access (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Green Hell – Steam Early Access (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- New Gundam Breaker (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Under a Porcelain Sun (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition (Switch) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
- Ys: Memories of Celceta (PC) – Καλοκαίρι 2018
Σεπτέμβριος 2018
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (DLC) (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PC, PS4) – 4 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PC, PS4, PS VR, Steam VR) – 6 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Immortal: Unchained (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 7 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – 7 Σεπτεμβρίου
- NBA Live 19 (PS4, Xbox One) – 7 Σεπτεμβρίου
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy - 7 Σεπτεμβρίου
- NBA 2K19 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Black Clover: Quartet Knight (PC, PS4) – 14 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country (DLC) (Switch) – 14 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Star Control: Origins (PC) - 20 Σεπτεμβρίου
- 8-Bit Armies (PS4, Xbox One) – 21 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One) – 21 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country (Standalone) (Switch) – 21 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Code Vein (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 Σεπτεμβρίου
- FIFA 19 (PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch) – 28 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – Σεπτέμβριος 2018
- The InnerFriend (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Σεπτέμβριος 2018
- Underworld Ascendant (PC) - Σεπτέμβριος 2018
- V-Rally 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Σεπτέμβριος 2018
Οκτώβριος 2018
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PS4) – 2 Οκτωβρίου
- Forza Horizon 4 (PC, Xbox One) – 2 Οκτωβρίου
- Mega Man 11 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2 Οκτωβρίου
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 5 Οκτωβρίου
- Super Mario Party (Switch) – 5 Οκτωβρίου
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 12 Οκτωβρίου
- For Honor: Marching Fire (DLC/season) (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 16 Οκτωβρίου
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 16 Οκτωβρίου
- Battlefield V (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 Οκτωβρίου
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 19 Οκτωβρίου
- SoulCalibur VI (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 19 Οκτωβρίου
- Just Dance 2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, Wii, Wii U) – 23 Οκτωβρίου
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One) – 26 Οκτωβρίου
- My Hero One’s Justice (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Οκτώβριος 2018
Νοέμβριος 2018
Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 8 Νοεμβρίου
- RIDE 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 8 Νοεμβρίου
- 11-11: Memories Retold (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 9 Νοεμβρίου
- Hitman 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 13 Νοεμβρίου
- Fallout 76 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 14 Νοεμβρίου
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! / Let’s Go Eevee! (Switch) – 16 Νοεμβρίου
- Wreckfest (PS4, Xbox One) – 20 Νοεμβρίου
Δεκέμβριος 2018
- Decay of Logos (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- GRIP (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Killer7 (PC) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Monster Hunter World (PC) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- RICO (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Tetris Effect (PS4, PSVR) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Android, iOS) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- The Endless Mission – Steam Early Access (PC) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Transference (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PSVR, Rift, Vive) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
- Warriors Orochi 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φθινόπωρο 2018
Τέλη 2018
- Just Cause 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 Δεκεμβρίου
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 7 Δεκεμβρίου
- Blacksad (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Τέλη 2018
- Call of Cthulu (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Τέλη 2018
- Desert Child (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Τέλη 2018
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Τέλη 2018
- Metal Max Xeno (PS4, PS Vita) - Τέλη 2018
-
- Noahmund (PC) – Τέλη 2018
- Re-Legion (PC) – Τέλη 2018
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Τέλη 2018
Ιανουάριος 2019
Φεβρουάριος 2019
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 25 Ιανουαρίου 2019
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One) – 25 Ιανουαρίου 2019
Μάρτιος 2019
- Anthem (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 Φεβρουαρίου
- Days Gone (PS4) – 22 Φεβρουαρίου
- Metro Exodus (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 Φεβρουαρίου
- Crackdown 3 (PC, Xbox One) – Φεβρουάριος 2019
- Trials Rising (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Φεβρουάριος 2019
Αρχές 2019
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 15 Μαρτίου 2019
- The Sinking City (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 21 Μαρτίου 2019
Τέλη 2019
- Above (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Dead or Alive 6 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Devil May Cry 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) – Αρχές 2019
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Killer Queen Black (PC, Switch) – Αρχές 2019
- RAGE 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight (PS4, Vita) – Αρχές 2019
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4, Vita) – Αρχές 2019
- The Blackout Club (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – Αρχές 2019
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – Αρχές 2019
2019
- Pokemon RPG (Switch) – Τέλη 2019
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – Τέλη 2019
Άγνωστη ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Atone (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – 2019
- Battletoads (PC, Xbox One) – 2019
- Control (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (DLC) (PC, Xbox One) – 2019
- Daemon X Machina (Switch) – 2019
- Gears 5 (PC, Xbox One) – 2019
- Generation Zero (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Hellbound (PC) – 2019
- In the Valley of Gods (PC) – 2019
- Jump Force (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- My Friend Pedro (PC, Switch) – 2019
- Nioh 2 (PS4) – 2019
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One) – 2019
- Phoenix Point (PC) – 2019
- Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (PC) – 2019
- Sea of Solitude (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Shenmue 3 (PC, PS4) – 2019
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Stormland (Rift) – 2019
- The Surge 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- The Wolf Among Us: Season 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Trover Saves the Universe (PS4, PSVR) – 2019
- Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Tunic (PC, Xbox One) – 2019
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (VR) – 2019
- Wolfenstein: Young Blood (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2019
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Anno 1800 (PC)
- Artifact (PC)
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch)
- Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita)
- Catherine: Full Body (PS4, PS Vita)
- Chasm (PC, PS4, PS Vita)
- Conarium (PS4, Xbox One)
- Concrete Genie (PS4)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Dakkar 18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Darksiders III (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Dauntless (PC)
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4, Switch)
- Dreams (PS4)
- Fear Effect Reinvented (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Freedom Planet 2 (PC)
- Frozen Synapse 2 (PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
- Greedfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Griftlands
- Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One)
- Left Alive (PC, PS4)
- Luigi's Mansion (3DS)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC)
- Metroid Prime 4 (Switch)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- One Piece: World Seeker (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Praey for the Gods (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Punch Line (PC, PS4, PS Vita)
- Starfield
- Steins;Gate Elite (PC, PS4, Switch, PS Vita)
- Sunless Skies (PC)
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Team Sonic Racing (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep (PC)
- The Church in the Darknes (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- The Guild 3 (PC)
- The Last Night (PC, Xbox One)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- The Messenger (PC, Switch)
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Switch)
- This Is the Police 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Switch)
- Tropico 6 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Wargroove (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II (PS4, Xbox One)
- Xenonauts 2 (PC)
- Yoshi (Switch)
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Παρασκευή, 15 Ιουνίου 2018, 16:42