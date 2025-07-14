Επιμέλεια: Γιώργος Παλληκάρης

Το Goodwood Festival of Speed είναι από τις πιο γνωστές (παγκοσμίως) μηχανοκίνητες διοργανώσεις. Αποτελεί ουσιαστικά ένα ετήσιο φεστιβάλ μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού που περιλαμβάνει σύγχρονα και ιστορικά αγωνιστικά οχήματα, τα οποία πραγματοποιούν την γνωστή ανάβαση μήκους 1.86χλμ.

Αυτό το στενό τμήμα του δρόμου που οδηγεί στην κορυφή του Λόφου, μετατρέπεται σε μια από τις πιο απαιτητικές διαδρομές με εκατομμύρια τηλεθεατές να παρακολουθούν κάθε προσπάθεια, και πάνω από 100.000 θεατές να δίνουν το παρών. Για τους μεγάλους κατασκευαστές, τους οδηγούς και τις ομάδες αγώνων, είναι μια ευκαιρία να επιδείξουν τα νέα τους δημιουργήματα και τις άψογες οδηγικές τους δεξιότητες.

Παρά το γεγονός πως κανείς δεν δίνει ιδιαίτερη σημασία στον χρόνο που χρειάζονται για αυτή την μικρή ανάβαση (κάτι που γίνεται κυρίως στις αναβάσεις της Κυριακής), οι οδηγοί τα δίνουν όλα για να προσφέρουν θέαμα. Για την ιστορία πάντως να αναφέρουμε πως το ηλεκτρικό Ford SuperTruck με οδηγό τον Romain Dumas, ολοκλήρωσε τη διαδρομή με έναν εκπληκτικό χρόνο 43,23 δευτερολέπτων – τον τέταρτο ταχύτερο όλων των εποχών για χρονομετρημένες διαδρομές.

Παραθέτουμε τα καλύτερα “περάσματα” από τη φετινή διοργάνωση που ολοκληρώθηκε εχθές.

Alpine A390


Alpine Alpenglow

Aston Martin Valhalla

 

Bugatti Bolide

 

Ferrari F80

Ford SuperTruck

 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Drift Spec

 

Lexus LFR

 

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

 

 

Και εδώ οι νικητές κάθε κατηγορίας:

 

