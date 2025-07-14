Επιμέλεια: Γιώργος Παλληκάρης

Το Goodwood Festival of Speed είναι από τις πιο γνωστές (παγκοσμίως) μηχανοκίνητες διοργανώσεις. Αποτελεί ουσιαστικά ένα ετήσιο φεστιβάλ μηχανοκίνητου αθλητισμού που περιλαμβάνει σύγχρονα και ιστορικά αγωνιστικά οχήματα, τα οποία πραγματοποιούν την γνωστή ανάβαση μήκους 1.86χλμ.

Αυτό το στενό τμήμα του δρόμου που οδηγεί στην κορυφή του Λόφου, μετατρέπεται σε μια από τις πιο απαιτητικές διαδρομές με εκατομμύρια τηλεθεατές να παρακολουθούν κάθε προσπάθεια, και πάνω από 100.000 θεατές να δίνουν το παρών. Για τους μεγάλους κατασκευαστές, τους οδηγούς και τις ομάδες αγώνων, είναι μια ευκαιρία να επιδείξουν τα νέα τους δημιουργήματα και τις άψογες οδηγικές τους δεξιότητες.

Παρά το γεγονός πως κανείς δεν δίνει ιδιαίτερη σημασία στον χρόνο που χρειάζονται για αυτή την μικρή ανάβαση (κάτι που γίνεται κυρίως στις αναβάσεις της Κυριακής), οι οδηγοί τα δίνουν όλα για να προσφέρουν θέαμα. Για την ιστορία πάντως να αναφέρουμε πως το ηλεκτρικό Ford SuperTruck με οδηγό τον Romain Dumas, ολοκλήρωσε τη διαδρομή με έναν εκπληκτικό χρόνο 43,23 δευτερολέπτων – τον τέταρτο ταχύτερο όλων των εποχών για χρονομετρημένες διαδρομές.

Παραθέτουμε τα καλύτερα “περάσματα” από τη φετινή διοργάνωση που ολοκληρώθηκε εχθές.

Alpine A390

#FOS gives marques the perfect platform to launch their latest and greatest models. Have you picked out a favourite yet? The #Alpine A390 has caught our eye early on, with its sleek bodywork and clever tech all focused on delivering as much cornering speed as possible. Just look… pic.twitter.com/TkxJv8JSJN — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025



Alpine Alpenglow

Here we have it folks, the dynamic debut of the #Alpine Alpenglow. This hydrogen-fuelled monster is one we can’t keep our eyes off of. Named after the glowing light that shines on a mountain before sunrise, the Alpenglow was developed to showcase what’s possible from a… pic.twitter.com/HSCQr2BfuN — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

Aston Martin Valhalla

The moment the UK was introduced to the #AstonMartin Valhalla for the first time. The British marque’s first ever mid-engined #Supercar has #F1 technology running through its veins. It was definitely a sight to see (and hear) on the #FOS Hill as it whipped past the onlookers.… pic.twitter.com/rwSA3ibpYb — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025

Bugatti Bolide

The more you look at it, the scarier it gets! The Bugatti Bolide is a track-focused #Hypercar built around the illustrious 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine, which produces 1600PS and can reach a mind-bending top speed of 236mph.Did you watch this beast hit the Goodwood Hill… pic.twitter.com/6DoyhT96vQ — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

Ferrari F80

The long-awaited #Ferrari F80 – successor to the LaFerrari – made its dynamic debut on UK soil at #FOS and made no secret of its incredible power. Fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 and a hybrid power system derived from the Maranello marque’s Le Mans winning 499P, this stunning monster… pic.twitter.com/whCw8XPysp — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

Ford SuperTruck

Is the #Ford Supertruck your favourite to win this year’s #FOS Timed Shoot-Out? Romain Dumas (@RomainDumas) never fails to impress us on the Hill but this year he’s looking extra lively. We’ve got our eyes on this one… Do you think Dumas can repeat his 2024 victory? pic.twitter.com/sIz36wnagH — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Drift Spec

What’s better than a 650PS super-saloon? One built for drifting of course! Shortly after #Hyundai debuted its new Ioniq 6N, the South Korean manufacturer unleashed a #Drift Spec which created plenty of smoke screens on its way to the top of the Goodwood Hill. Was this the most… pic.twitter.com/WWOnMwvL6o — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 11, 2025

Lexus LFR

The mysterious #Toyota GT Concept. Destined to be the new flagship sports road car for Toyota, followed by the brand new GT racing concept. These two took on the #FOS Hill together creating a harmonious sound for the first time ever in front of crowds, piloted by three-time… pic.twitter.com/F4oSIhqdEr — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

The #Renault 5 Turbo is ranked highly amongst the greatest hot hatches of all time. And now it has a futuristic, mad and highly powerful successor. The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a mini Supercar that features a 562PS powertrain and can go from 0-60mph in less than 3.5 secs! Were you… pic.twitter.com/VZKVcGjMPD — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 10, 2025

