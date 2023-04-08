Πρώτο τεστ στην Ελλάδα της CFMOTO 450SR (φωτογραφικό)

<p>του Δημήτρη Διατσίδη</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Φωτογραφία: Petros Vasilopoulos Photografy</p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p>Η πίστα της Σπάρτης <strong>“Sparta Racing Circuit Motul”</strong> φιλοξένησε την πρώτη δοκιμή της νέας <strong>CFMOTO 450SR </strong>σε ελληνικό έδαφος, της οποίας η πρώτη <a href="https://www.zougla.gr/automoto/moto/article/odigoume-stin-konstantinoupoli-tin-cfmoto-450sr">παγκόσμια παρουσίαση έγινε στην Κωνσταντινούπολη!</a></p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372811" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372821" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372813" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /></p>\r\n\r\n<p>Η CFMOTO 450SR είναι μια δικύλινδρη Supersport, με απόδοση <strong>46.2 ίππους </strong>στις 10,000 σ.α.λ. από τα <strong>449.5 κ.εκ. </strong>και με ροπή <strong>39.3 Νm</strong> στις 7,750 σ.α.λ. Ο κινητήρας αυτός περιβάλλεται από ένα πλαίσιο από ατσάλινους σωλήνες και συνδυάζεται με ανάποδο πιρούνι μπροστά (ρυθμιζόμενο ως προς την απόσβεση) και με ένα σιδερένιο ψαλίδι πίσω, που λειτουργεί με μονό αμορτισέρ. Το φρενάρισμα αναλαμβάνει μια δαγκάνα <strong>Brembo M40 </strong>μπροστά, με διάμετρο δίσκου στα 320 χιλιοστά, ενώ πίσω ο δίσκος είναι στα 220 χιλ. To ABS έρχεται από την Bosch.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Eντυπωσιακός είναι ο σχεδιασμός και τα αεροδυναμικά φτεράκια, αλλά και η οθόνη που δίνει τις πληροφορίες.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372792" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 770px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372794" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 577px;" /></p>\r\n\r\n<p>Το βάρος με γεμάτο το ρεζερβουάρ των 14 λίτρων είναι στα<strong> 179 κιλά</strong> και τα λάστιχα πρώτης τοποθέτησης είναι <strong>CST Adreno HS AS5,</strong> σε διαστάσεις <strong>110/70-17</strong> μπροστά και <strong>150/60-17 </strong>πίσω.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Ένα πρώτο φωτογραφικό αφιέρωμα στο τεστ της CFMOTO 450SR είναι εδώ χάρις στις φωτογραφίες του <strong>Πέτρου Βασιλόπουλου.</strong></p>\r\n\r\n<p><strong><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372795" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372797" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372798" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /></strong></p>\r\n\r\n<p><strong><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372802" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372804" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1156px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372807" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372809" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372814" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372816" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372815" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372820" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372826" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372819" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3372793" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 196px;" /></strong></p>\r\n