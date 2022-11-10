Τα ωραιότερα μοντέλα της EICMA

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Πέμπτη, 10 Νοεμβρίου 2022, 11:30
Τα ωραιότερα μοντέλα της EICMA

του Δημήτρη Διατσίδη

Φωτογραφία Giuseppe Piazzolla, GpiazzoPhotography.com

Παραδοσιακά σε όλες τις Διεθνείς αλλά και τις Ελληνικές Εκθέσεις μοτοσυκλέτας και αυτοκινήτου, τα μοντέλα παίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στην παρουσίαση των νέων μοντέλων οχημάτων. Η φετινή EICMA δεν αποτέλεσε εξαίρεση και ο Ιταλός συνεργάτης μας Giuseppe Piazzolla, που κάνει και φωτογραφίες από τα GP, δεν έχασε την ευκαιρία να αποθανατίσει τα ωραιότερα μοντέλα της Έκθεσης του Μιλάνο, ή τέλος πάντων τα 19 καλύτερα . Απολαύστε με υπευθυνότητα... που λέει και το γνωστό σλόγκαν για τα ποτά.

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Πέμπτη, 10 Νοεμβρίου 2022, 11:57