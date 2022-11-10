Τα ωραιότερα μοντέλα της EICMA

<p>του Δημήτρη Διατσίδη</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Φωτογραφία Giuseppe Piazzolla, GpiazzoPhotography.com</p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305520" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /></p>\r\n\r\n<p>Παραδοσιακά σε όλες τις Διεθνείς αλλά και τις Ελληνικές Εκθέσεις μοτοσυκλέτας και αυτοκινήτου, τα μοντέλα παίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στην παρουσίαση των νέων μοντέλων οχημάτων. Η φετινή EICMA δεν αποτέλεσε εξαίρεση και ο Ιταλός συνεργάτης μας Giuseppe Piazzolla, που κάνει και φωτογραφίες από τα GP, δεν έχασε την ευκαιρία να αποθανατίσει τα ωραιότερα μοντέλα της Έκθεσης του Μιλάνο, ή τέλος πάντων τα 19 καλύτερα . Απολαύστε με υπευθυνότητα... που λέει και το γνωστό σλόγκαν για τα ποτά.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305526" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305525" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305524" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305523" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305522" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305521" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305519" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305518" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305517" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305516" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305515" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305514" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 1154px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305513" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305512" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305511" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305510" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3305509" style="margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; width: 770px; height: 514px;" /></p>\r\n