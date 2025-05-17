O Yuki Tsunoda «έλιωσε» την Red Bull. Δείτε την τρομακτική του έξοδο και την σύγκρουση που διέλυσε το μονοθέσιο στην πίστα της Ίμολα.

Grateful to see Yuki Tsunoda walk away from this enormous shunt in Q1 #F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/hsviPlI66P

A high-impact crash during Imola qualifying saw Yuki Tsunoda lose control and flip into the barriers.

Fortunately, he was able to walk away without injury. 🙏

A reminder of how quickly things can change in Formula 1.

No halo, no more heartbeat.

🎥 @f1 #f1 #formula1 #f12025 pic.twitter.com/IqUejMxkSj

