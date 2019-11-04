CONSTANTINOPLE SNUBBED

A delegation from the Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europearrived in Moscow on Saturday to celebrate their reunification with the Russian Orthodox Church. This follows Constantinople’s recognition last year of the main Ukrainian Christian Orthodox Church and Moscow’s subsequent severing of full communion with Constantinople.

The one hundred or so parishes, based mainly in Paris, rejected an order by Constantinople to dissolve.

Since the Ukraine crisis began, the US is known to have put increasing pressure on the Ecumenical Patriarchate to try to wrest the Ukrainian church(es) from Moscow’s traditional control.

While the immediate implications may take time to become obvious, Greece may also be drawn into the geostrategic tussle, since relations between the Church of Greece and Constantinople have not always been on an even keel, and because there is a Moscow-friendly faction within the Church of Greece. It seems for some that the Church cannot escape from politics.