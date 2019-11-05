VEGANISM, HEALTH AND DISTRACTION

Plutarch wrote that wine and meat-eating make the body strong and robust, but weaken the soul. Whether he was simply arguing for moderation, or advocating some of Pythagoras’ ideas is a moot point, that can be argued by classicists ad nauseam.

Veganism can be an emotive subject: many vegans point out that innocent creatures arein a living hell from birth untila nasty death. Human beings, they say, should learn to live differently, without killing and exploiting the rest of the planet's creatures.

Anglozougla presentsherewith some videos and photographs to illustrate the rising veganmovement, which has in recent years been increasingly concerned with current affairs, raising relentless - but also controversial - questions about how we are used to living, both in terms of ethics and maintaining the health of our body.

Most people are already familiar with the term, while vegan-friendly restaurants and shops are springing up in many areas. Various famous artists are also proclaiming at every opportunity their choice for a total change in our lives, and inviting others to follow their example.

Others may think that, for all their well-meaningness, people should have the freedom to eat what they want, and to hunt their own animals. Could this Californian type of trend herald the banning of spearfishing? And might too great an emphasis on publicising veganism, which has in any case been with us since not only the building of thefirst monasteries on Mount Athos, but since the beginning of Mankind, not be a way of distracting the digitalised masses from the current chaos in the so-called Western world, with opinions being replaced by appinions?