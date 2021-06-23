Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες: «Το Συγκρότημα Μηχανοκίνητου Λόχου Πεζικού κατά τη Διάβαση Ευκαιρίας Ποταμού»

<p>Τη 17η Ιουνίου 2021, διεξήχθη η τελική φάση της Τακτικής Άσκησης Μετά Στρατευμάτων (ΤΑΜΣ) «Το Συγκρότημα Μηχανοκίνητου Λόχου Πεζικού κατά τη Διάβαση Ευκαιρίας Ποταμού», στο Κέντρο Εκπαίδευσης Πλωτών Μέσων (ΚΕΠΜ) Αξιού, με τη συμμετοχή Μονάδων-Ανεξάρτητων Υπομονάδων της 33ης Μηχανοκίνητης Ταξιαρχίας Πεζικού («33 Μ/Κ ΤΑΞ «ΚΥΔΩΝΙΩΝ») και της 34ης Μηχανοκίνητης Ταξιαρχίας Πεζικού (34 Μ/Κ ΤΑΞ «ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑ ΣΧΟΥ ΔΙΑΛΕΤΗ»).<br />\r\n<br />\r\nΚατά την τελική φάση της άσκησης, την οποία παρακολούθησε ο Διοικητής του Γ΄ Σώματος Στρατού/NRDC-GR «ΜΕΓΑΣ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ», Αντιστράτηγος Αναστάσιος Σπανός, διαπιστώθηκε το υψηλό επίπεδο επιχειρησιακής εκπαίδευσης και ετοιμότητας του προσωπικού.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Δείτε εικόνες: </p>\r\n\r\n<p><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074770" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074764" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074763" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074767" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074769" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074766" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074765" width="770" /><img height="289" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074762" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074772" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074768" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074771" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074773" width="770" /><img height="343" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074776" width="770" /><img height="464" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074774" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074777" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074775" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074778" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074779" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074780" width="770" /><img height="789" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074781" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074782" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074783" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074784" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074785" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074786" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074787" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074788" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074789" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074790" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074791" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074792" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074793" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074794" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074797" width="770" /><img height="577" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074796" width="770" /><img height="513" src="/image.ashx?fid=3074795" width="770" /></p>\r\n