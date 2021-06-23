Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες: «Το Συγκρότημα Μηχανοκίνητου Λόχου Πεζικού κατά τη Διάβαση Ευκαιρίας Ποταμού»

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Τετάρτη, 23 Ιουνίου 2021, 11:06
Τη 17η Ιουνίου 2021, διεξήχθη η τελική φάση της Τακτικής Άσκησης Μετά Στρατευμάτων (ΤΑΜΣ) «Το Συγκρότημα Μηχανοκίνητου Λόχου Πεζικού κατά τη Διάβαση Ευκαιρίας Ποταμού», στο Κέντρο Εκπαίδευσης Πλωτών Μέσων (ΚΕΠΜ) Αξιού, με τη συμμετοχή Μονάδων-Ανεξάρτητων Υπομονάδων της 33ης Μηχανοκίνητης Ταξιαρχίας Πεζικού («33 Μ/Κ ΤΑΞ «ΚΥΔΩΝΙΩΝ») και της 34ης Μηχανοκίνητης Ταξιαρχίας Πεζικού (34 Μ/Κ ΤΑΞ «ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑ ΣΧΟΥ ΔΙΑΛΕΤΗ»).

Κατά την τελική φάση της άσκησης, την οποία παρακολούθησε ο Διοικητής του Γ΄ Σώματος Στρατού/NRDC-GR «ΜΕΓΑΣ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ», Αντιστράτηγος Αναστάσιος Σπανός, διαπιστώθηκε το υψηλό επίπεδο επιχειρησιακής εκπαίδευσης και ετοιμότητας του προσωπικού.

Δείτε εικόνες: 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 23 Ιουνίου 2021, 11:28