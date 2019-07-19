Οδηγίες του υπουργείου Τουρισμού για τους ξένους επισκέπτες

Μετά την επαφή με τους εκπροσώπους των φορέων του τουρισμού που είχαν ο υπουργός Τουρισμού κ. Χάρης Θεοχάρης και ο υφυπουργός κ. Μάνος Κόνσολας για να τους ενημερώσουν για τις εξελίξεις μετά τον σεισμό που σημειώθηκε στην Αττική εστάλη ενημερωτικό σημείωμα για να πληροφορηθούν οι τουρίστες που βρίσκονται στην Αθήνα για τις ενέργειες στις οποίες πρέπει να προβούν σε ενδεχόμενο σεισμού.

Ακολουθεί το σημείωμα στη αγγλική προς ενημέρωση των τουριστών

«An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred nearby Athens shortly after 14:00 today. There have been no confirmed reports of any serious injuries or significant damages to buildings.

An earthquake of this magnitude is common in Greece and all buildings are built with the ability to withstand these kinds of shocks.

Should another earthquake occur there is no need to panic. If there is a need for assistance you can call emergency services: 100 or 199 using your mobile phone.

When an earthquake occurs please follow these instructions:

If you are at the interior of a building

Remain calm

Take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture (table, desk etc), stand on your knees and hold on to the leg of the table or the desk

If a sturdy piece of furniture does not exist, stand on your knees in the middle the room, staying as low as possible and trying to cover your head with your hands. Keep away from large glass surfaces such as windows, or furniture and objects that might hurt you.

Do not try to leave the building.

Do not get out on a balcony, if one exists

If you are in a tall building

Keep away from glass windows and outer walls

If you are in a shopping mall or a big commercial store

Remain calm

Stay exactly where you are until the tremble comes to a stop

Don't get swept away by the running crowd which is moving unorderly towards the exits because there is a high risk of being stepped over.

If you are at an open space

Get away from places situated exactly underneath buildings or from places where there are telephone or electricity cables.

If you are carrying a handbag, put it over your head in order to protect yourself.

If you are in a car