Παρανάλωμα του πυρός δύο αυτοκίνητα στις Κεχριές Κορινθίας

<p>Στις φλόγες παραδόθηκαν δύο αυτοκίνητα στον οικισμό Πανόραμα στις Κεχριές Κορινθίας το βράδυ της Πέμπτης. Η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε και σε ένα μικρό δασάκι και ξερόχορτα, ωστόσο η πυροσβεστική πρόλαβε τα χειρότερα. </p>\r\n\r\n<p>Οι πυροσβέστες κατάφεραν γρήγορα να περιορίσουν τη φωτιά, όμως τα δύο αυτοκίνητα είχαν ήδη καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς.</p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<div class="ZouglaMedia">/Uploads/Media/Zougla/Video/2020/Nov/6/fotia.jpg</div>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957181" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957180" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957176" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957177" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957174" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957178" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957179" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957175" width="770" /><img height="434" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957182" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957183" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957184" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957185" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957186" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957187" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957188" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957189" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957191" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957190" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957193" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957192" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957196" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957195" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957194" width="770" /><img height="433" src="/image.ashx?fid=2957197" width="770" /></p>\r\n\r\n<p>Προανάκριση διενεργείται από το Ανακριτικό τμήμα της Π.Υ. Κορίνθου.</p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p>Πηγή: korinthostv.gr</p>\r\n