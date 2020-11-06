Παρανάλωμα του πυρός δύο αυτοκίνητα στις Κεχριές Κορινθίας

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 6 Νοεμβρίου 2020, 11:28
Στις φλόγες παραδόθηκαν δύο αυτοκίνητα στον οικισμό Πανόραμα στις Κεχριές Κορινθίας το βράδυ της Πέμπτης. Η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε και σε ένα μικρό δασάκι και ξερόχορτα, ωστόσο η πυροσβεστική πρόλαβε τα χειρότερα. 

Οι πυροσβέστες κατάφεραν γρήγορα να περιορίσουν τη φωτιά, όμως τα δύο αυτοκίνητα είχαν ήδη καταστραφεί ολοσχερώς.

 

 

Προανάκριση διενεργείται από το Ανακριτικό τμήμα της Π.Υ. Κορίνθου.

 

Πηγή: korinthostv.gr

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Παρασκευή, 6 Νοεμβρίου 2020, 11:32