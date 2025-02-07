Μικρό αεροπλάνο έπεσε πάνω σε οχήματα στην πολυσύχναστη λεωφόρο Μάρκες ντε Σάο Βισέντε στο Σάο Πάολο, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία.

Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα έδειξαν ένα λεωφορείο να έχει πιάσει φωτιά μετά το συμβάν.

Μέχρι στιγμής, η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία δεν έχει δώσει πληροφορίες για το αν υπάρχουν απώλειες.

Ανεπίσημες αναφορές κάνουν λόγο για δύο νεκρούς και τέσσερις τραυματίες.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:

