Μικρό αεροπλάνο έπεσε πάνω σε οχήματα στην πολυσύχναστη λεωφόρο Μάρκες ντε Σάο Βισέντε στο Σάο Πάολο, ανακοίνωσε η τοπική πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία.

Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα έδειξαν ένα λεωφορείο να έχει πιάσει φωτιά μετά το συμβάν.

Μέχρι στιγμής, η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία δεν έχει δώσει πληροφορίες για το αν υπάρχουν απώλειες.

Ανεπίσημες αναφορές κάνουν λόγο για δύο νεκρούς και τέσσερις τραυματίες.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες:

HOJE – O momento em que um avião sai da pista e explode na praia de Ubatuba em SP. Não há informações oficiais sobre vítimas. pic.twitter.com/3b3y6ZE0t4 — Fotos de Fatos (@FotosDeFatos) January 9, 2025

Avião de pequeno porte cai e colide com alguns carros, em Barra Funda, São Paulo, Brasil, informações preliminares, deixando 2 mortos e um ferido. #Brazil #saopaulo pic.twitter.com/8vAFHxBTxO — Hugo Borges (@hbj_r77032) February 7, 2025

#UPDATE: Preliminary reports say that 2 people have died and 4 injured when a small plane crashed west of São Paulo, Brazil, this morning.#SãoPaulo #Brazil pic.twitter.com/jwmhF9q9IT

Locals reported hearing an explosive bang when the plane ploughed into the bus, with videos… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) February 7, 2025

#Breaking

A small plane crashed around 7:20 am this Friday (7) on an avenue in #Barra_Funda, in the West Zone of São Paulo. The Fire Department still has no information about injuries.#SãoPaulo #Brazil

At the time of the crash, the aircraft fell on a bus, which was on fire.… pic.twitter.com/bR6PGvXNWd — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) February 7, 2025

Breaking: Reports of a plane crashing and hitting a bus, in São Paulo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/aEvBIqPWlq — Moshe (@MosheDe_) February 7, 2025