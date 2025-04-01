Το Forbes συγκέντρωσε για μία ακόμα φορά τους δισεκατομμυριούχους ολόκληρου του πλανήτη.

Στη νέα του λίστα, για το 2025, του περιλαμβάνονται 3.028 επιχειρηματίες, επενδυτές και κληρονόμοι, 247 περισσότεροι συγκριτικά με την προηγούμενη χρονιά.

Όπως προκύπτει από τα στοιχεία, οι πλουσιότεροι του πλανήτη έγιναν ακόμα πιο πλούσιοι, αφού η περιουσία τους υπερβαίνει τα 16,1 τρισεκατομμύρια δολάρια.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το συνολικό ποσό της περιουσίας τους είναι αυξημένο σε σχέση με το 2024.

Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες έχουν τη μερίδα του λέοντος στη λίστα του Forbes, με σύνολο 902 δισεκατομμυριούχων.

Ακολουθούν η Κίνα, με 516 δισεκατομμυριούχους (συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Χονγκ Κονγκ) και η Ινδία, με 205 δισεκατομμυριούχους.

Από τα στοιχεία του περιοδικού προκύπτει ότι πλουσιότερη Ελληνίδα είναι η Μαρία Αγγελικούση με 7,6 δισ. δολάρια. Η 43χρονη εφοπλιστής βρίσκεται στην 418η θέση της συνολικής λίστας.

Στη συνέχεια συναντάμε την οικογένεια του Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη, με 4,9 δισ. δολάρια στην 734η θέση.

Στη λίστα κυρίαρχη είναι η παρουσία των εφοπλιστών αφού συναντάμε επίσης την οικογένεια της Άννας Αγγελικούση με με 2,5 δισ., αυτή του Κωνσταντίνου Μαρτίνου με 2,2 δισ., της Μαριάννας Λάτση με 2,1 δισ., του Ανδρέα Μαρτίνου με 1,8 δισ. και του Αθανάσιου Μαρτίνου επίσης με 1,8 δισ.

Ο Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος με περιουσία 1,3 δισ. δολάρια βρίσκεται στη λίστα, ενώ στην 2.933η θέση της παγκόσμιας κατάταξης η οικογένεια του Διαμαντή Διαμαντίδη με περιουσία 1 δισ. δολάρια.

Πρώτος ο Μασκ με πάνω από 300 δισ. – Διπλασίασε την περιουσία του ο Τραμπ

Ο Έλον Μασκ κατέκτησε και πάλι την πρώτη θέση, εκθρονίζοντας τον Γάλλο μεγιστάνα των ειδών πολυτελείας Μπερνάρ Αρνό, καθώς η περιουσία του αυξήθηκε κατά 75%, φτάνοντας τα 342 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια.

Η εκτόξευση της καθαρής του αξίας οφείλεται στην ανατίμηση της xAI, της SpaceX, καθώς και στην ανοδική πορεία της μετοχής της Tesla κατά τη διάρκεια του περασμένου 12μήνου, παρά την πρόσφατη υποχώρηση.

Ο Μασκ γίνεται ο πρώτος άνθρωπος που ξεπερνά ποτέ τα 300 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια σε προσωπική περιουσία.

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, είδε την περιουσία του να διπλασιάζεται, αγγίζοντας πλέον τα 5,1 δισ. δολάρια, χάρη στις μετοχές του στην Trump Media & Technology Group και τα μεγάλα έσοδα από πρόσφατες επενδύσεις του στον χώρο των κρυπτονομισμάτων.

«Είναι μια ακόμη χρονιά ρεκόρ για τους πλουσιότερους του κόσμου, παρά την οικονομική αβεβαιότητα και την αύξηση των γεωπολιτικών εντάσεων» δήλωσε ο Τσέις Πίτερσον-Γουίθορν, συντάκτης του Forbes για θέματα πλούτου. «Και από τον Έλον Μασκ ως τον Χάουαρντ Λάτνικ και τους άλλους δισεκατομμυριούχους που διεισδύουν ολοένα και περισσότερο στην αμερικανική διακυβέρνηση, η επιρροή τους διευρύνεται διαρκώς».

Δείτε τη λίστα με τους 200 πλουσιότερους ανθρώπους του κόσμου

Σε σημερινή του δημοσίευση το Forbes αναφέρει στον σχετικό πρόλογο:

Το Forbes σαρώνει τον κόσμο για δισεκατομμυριούχους από το 1987. Βρήκαμε 140 από αυτούς την πρώτη χρονιά. Χρειάστηκαν δύο δεκαετίες για να ξεπεράσει ο αριθμός τους τους 1.000. Στη συνέχεια, το 2017 υπήρχαν 2.000. Τώρα, οκτώ χρόνια αργότερα, άλλο ένα ορόσημο: 3.028 επιχειρηματίες, επενδυτές και κληρονόμοι απαρτίζουν τη φετινή κατάταξη, 247 περισσότεροι από ό,τι πριν από ένα χρόνο. Όχι μόνο είναι περισσότεροι, αλλά είναι και πλουσιότεροι από ποτέ, με συνολική αξία 16,1 τρισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων -αυξημένη κατά σχεδόν 2 τρισεκατομμύρια δολάρια σε σχέση με το 2024. Οι ΗΠΑ έχουν ρεκόρ 902 δισεκατομμυριούχων, ακολουθούμενες από την Κίνα (516, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Χονγκ Κονγκ) και την Ινδία (205). Χρησιμοποιήσαμε τιμές μετοχών και συναλλαγματικές ισοτιμίες από τις 7 Μαρτίου 2025. Για καθημερινά ενημερωμένες καθαρές αξίες και των 3.028 δισεκατομμυριούχων, δείτε την κατάταξη δισεκατομμυριούχων σε πραγματικό χρόνο.

Ακολουθεί η λίστα με τα 200 πρώτα ονόματα:

«Forbes has been scanning the globe for billionaires since 1987. We found 140 of them that first year. It took two decades for their numbers to swell beyond 1,000. Then there were 2,000 in 2017. Now, eight years later, another milestone: 3,028 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs make up this year’s ranking, 247 more than a year ago. Not only are there more of them, but they’re richer than ever, worth $16.1 trillion in total—up nearly $2 trillion over 2024. The U.S. has a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205). We used stock prices and exchange rates from March 7, 2025. For daily updated net worths of all 3,028 billionaires, check out our real-time billionaires ranking.

1. Elon Musk | Net worth: $ 342 Billion | Age: 53 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Automotive

Elon Musk cofounded seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI.

2. Mark Zuckerberg | Net worth: $ 216 Billion | Age: 40 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

A 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in 2004 for students to match names with photos of classmates.

3. Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $ 215 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.

4. Larry Ellison | Net worth: $ 192 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns roughly 40%.

5. Bernard Arnault & family | Net worth: $ 178 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

6. Warren Buffett | Net worth: $ 154 Billion | Age: 94 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.

7. Larry Page | Net worth: $ 144 Billion | Age: 52 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.

8. Sergey Brin | Net worth: $ 138 Billion | Age: 51 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, parent company of Google, in December 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder.

9. Amancio Ortega | Net worth: $ 124 Billion | Age: 89 | Country/Territory: Spain | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Amancio Ortega of Spain is one of the wealthiest clothing retailers in the world.

10. Steve Ballmer | Net worth: $ 118 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Steve Ballmer is the high-wattage former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014.

11. Rob Walton & family | Net worth: $ 110 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Rob Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

12. Jim Walton & family | Net worth: $ 109 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Jim Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton (d. 1992).

13. Bill Gates | Net worth: $ 108 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Bill Gates diversified his fortune from software firm Microsoft into dozens of holdings, including waste disposal firm Republic Services and tractor maker Deere & Co.

14. Michael Bloomberg | Net worth: $ 105 Billion | Age: 83 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981.

15. Alice Walton | Net worth: $ 101 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton (d. 1992).

16. Jensen Huang | Net worth: $ 98.7 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Jensen Huang cofounded graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its CEO and president ever since.

17. Michael Dell | Net worth: $ 97.7 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Michael Dell is chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, which formed in 2016 via Dell’s $60 billion merger with computer storage giant EMC.

18. Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $ 92.5 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $120 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services.

19. Carlos Slim Helu & family | Net worth: $ 82.5 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: Mexico | Industry: Telecom

Mexico’s richest person, Carlos Slim Helú and his family control América Móvil, Latin America’s biggest mobile telecom firm.

20. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family | Net worth: $ 81.6 Billion | Age: 71 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal.

21. Julia Koch & family | Net worth: $ 74.2 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Diversified

Julia Koch and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries) from her husband, David Koch, who died in 2019 at age 79.

22. Charles Koch & family | Net worth: $ 67.5 Billion | Age: 89 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Diversified

Charles Koch has been chairman of Koch, Inc., America’s second largest private company by revenue, since 1967. He brought on his first ever co-CEO in 2023.

23. Zhang Yiming | Net worth: $ 65.5 Billion | Age: 41 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Zhang Yiming is the main cofounder of Chinese tech giant ByteDance, best known for its insanely popular app TikTok, which has more than 1 billion users worldwide.

24. Changpeng Zhao | Net worth: $ 62.9 Billion | Age: 48 | Country/Territory: Canada | Industry: Finance & Investments

Changpeng Zhao, who goes by CZ, is the founder and former CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

25. Jeff Yass | Net worth: $ 59 Billion | Age: 66 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Jeff Yass is a cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, one of Wall Street’s largest and most successful trading firms.

26. Zhong Shanshan | Net worth: $ 57.7 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Food & Beverage

Zhong Shanshan is the founder and chairman of Nongfu Spring, a bottled water company that listed its shares in Hong Kong in 2020.

27. Thomas Peterffy | Net worth: $ 57.3 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

A digital trading pioneer, Thomas Peterffy chairs Interactive Brokers, which markets its specialized trading platform to sophisticated investors.

28. Gautam Adani | Net worth: $ 56.3 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified

Gautam Adani is chairman of the Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group, with interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

29. Ma Huateng | Net worth: $ 56.2 Billion | Age: 53 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma, is the chairman and CEO of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

30. Tadashi Yanai & family | Net worth: $ 45.1 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: Japan | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Tadashi Yanai built and runs Tokyo-listed retail clothing empire Fast Retailing, parent of the Uniqlo chain.

31. Stephen Schwarzman | Net worth: $ 44.4 Billion | Age: 78 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

The son of a dry goods store owner, Stephen Schwarzman founded private equity firm Blackstone with fellow billionaire Peter Peterson in 1985.

32. Lei Jun | Net worth: $ 43.5 Billion | Age: 55 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Lei Jun is cofounder, chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi, one of the world’s most popular smartphone brands.

33. Jacqueline Mars | Net worth: $ 42.6 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Food & Beverage

Jacqueline Mars owns an estimated one-third of Mars, the candy, food and pet care firm founded by her grandfather.

33. John Mars | Net worth: $ 42.6 Billion | Age: 89 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Food & Beverage

John Mars and his siblings Jacqueline and Forrest Jr. (d. 2016) inherited stakes in the candy firm Mars when their father died in 1999.

35. Ken Griffin | Net worth: $ 42.3 Billion | Age: 56 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Ken Griffin founded and runs Citadel, a Miami-based hedge fund firm that manages $63 billion in assets.

35. Colin Huang | Net worth: $ 42.3 Billion | Age: 45 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Colin Huang is the founder of PDD Holdings, the Chinese e-commerce company that changed its name from Pinduoduo in 2023.

37. Dieter Schwarz | Net worth: $ 41 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Dieter Schwarz’s Schwarz Group, with revenue of over $160 billion, is comprised of the Kaufland and Lidl (rhymes with needle) discount supermarkets.

38. Mark Mateschitz | Net worth: $ 40.6 Billion | Age: 32 | Country/Territory: Austria | Industry: Food & Beverage

Mark Mateschitz is the only child of the late Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, who cofounded energy drink firm Red Bull in 1987.

39. Klaus-Michael Kuehne | Net worth: $ 39.6 Billion | Age: 87 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Logistics

Logistics magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne is honorary chairman of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, based in ‎Schindellegi‎, Switzerland.

40. Li Ka-shing | Net worth: $ 38.9 Billion | Age: 96 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Diversified

Nicknamed Superman, Li Ka-shing is revered as one of the most influential businessmen in Asia.

41. Giovanni Ferrero | Net worth: $ 38.2 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: Italy | Industry: Food & Beverage

Giovanni Ferrero is executive chairman of his family’s namesake confections business, which posted $18 billion sales in 2023.

42. Lukas Walton | Net worth: $ 37.9 Billion | Age: 38 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Lukas Walton is a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton (d. 1992).

42. Robin Zeng | Net worth: $ 37.9 Billion | Age: 56 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Automotive

Robin Zeng is the founder, chairman and CEO of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), one of the world’s largest suppliers of batteries for electric vehicles.

44. Gianluigi Aponte | Net worth: $ 37.7 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: Switzerland | Industry: Logistics

Gianluigi Aponte and his wife Rafaela each own a 50% stake in MSC, the world’s largest shipping line.

44. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant | Net worth: $ 37.7 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: Switzerland | Industry: Logistics

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant and her husband Gianluigi each own a 50% stake in MSC, the world’s largest shipping line.

46. Alain Wertheimer | Net worth: $ 36 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Alain Wertheimer is the chairman of Chanel, the French luxury brand.

46. Gerard Wertheimer | Net worth: $ 36 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Gerard Wertheimer and his brother Alain own French luxury brand Chanel.

48. Savitri Jindal & family | Net worth: $ 35.5 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Metals & Mining

Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure, is chaired by Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal.

49. Phil Knight & family | Net worth: $ 35.4 Billion | Age: 87 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Phil Knight, cofounder of shoe giant Nike, retired as chairman in 2016 after 52 years at the company.

50. Reinhold Wuerth & family | Net worth: $ 35.1 Billion | Age: 89 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Manufacturing

Reinhold Wuerth entered his father’s wholesale screw business in 1949, at age 14, as the company’s second employee and first apprentice.

51. Shiv Nadar | Net worth: $ 34.5 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Technology

Indian IT pioneer Shiv Nadar cofounded HCL in a garage in 1976 to make calculators and microprocessors with five friends.

51. Eduardo Saverin | Net worth: $ 34.5 Billion | Age: 43 | Country/Territory: Brazil | Industry: Technology

Eduardo Saverin cofounded Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, with Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

53. Andrea Pignataro | Net worth: $ 34.2 Billion | Age: 54 | Country/Territory: Italy | Industry: Finance & Investments

Andrea Pignataro is the founder and CEO of ION Group, a London-based financial data and technology firm.

54. William Ding | Net worth: $ 33.3 Billion | Age: 53 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

William Ding is the founder and CEO of NetEase, one of the world’s largest online games companies.

55. Abigail Johnson | Net worth: $ 32.7 Billion | Age: 63 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Abigail Johnson has served as CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, when she took over for her father, and has been chairman since 2016.

56. Miriam Adelson & family | Net worth: $ 32.1 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Gambling & Casinos

Miriam Adelson is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chairman of casino company Las Vegas Sands, who died at 87 in 2021.

57. Marilyn Simons & family | Net worth: $ 31 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Marilyn Simons is the widow of hedge fund legend Jim Simons, who died in 2024 at age 86.

58. Melinda French Gates | Net worth: $ 30.4 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Melinda French Gates is one of the most powerful women in philanthropy. In June 2024, she resigned as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation after a nearly 24-year run.

59. Len Blavatnik | Net worth: $ 29.9 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Diversified

Born in Ukraine, raised north of Moscow, Len Blavatnik immigrated to the U.S. in 1978 with his family; he studied computer science at Columbia University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

60. Masayoshi Son | Net worth: $ 29.4 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: Japan | Industry: Finance & Investments

Masayoshi Son founded and runs investment giant SoftBank Group.

61. Gina Rinehart | Net worth: $ 29.3 Billion | Age: 71 | Country/Territory: Australia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Australia’s richest citizen, Gina Rinehart, draws her wealth from iron ore.

62. Vagit Alekperov | Net worth: $ 28.7 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Energy

A former Caspian Sea oil rig worker, Vagit Alekperov became a deputy minister overseeing the oil industry in the Soviet Union.

63. Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family | Net worth: $ 28.6 Billion | Age: 71 | Country/Territory: Mexico | Industry: Metals & Mining

Germán Larrea Mota Velasco owns the majority of Mexico’s largest copper mining company, Grupo México, which also has operations in Perú and the U.S.

63. Jack Ma | Net worth: $ 28.6 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

A former English teacher, Jack Ma cofounded Alibaba Group, now one of the world’s largest e-commerce businesses, in 1999.

63. Alexey Mordashov & family | Net worth: $ 28.6 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Alexey Mordashov is the majority shareholder in steel company Severstal, which he ran as CEO for 19 years before resigning in 2015.

66. Leonid Mikhelson & family | Net worth: $ 28.4 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Energy

Leonid Mikhelson is the founder and chairman of natural gas producer Novatek.

67. Elaine Marshall & family | Net worth: $ 28.3 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Diversified

Elaine Marshall owns an estimated 16% of $125 billion (sales) conglomerate Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries) with her two sons.

68. Eyal Ofer | Net worth: $ 28.2 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Israel | Industry: Diversified

Eyal Ofer is the chairman of the Monaco-based Ofer Global, active in shipping, real estate, technology, banking, energy and other investments.

68. MacKenzie Scott | Net worth: $ 28.2 Billion | Age: 54 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

MacKenzie Scott is a philanthropist, author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to whom she was married for 25 years. As part of their 2019 divorce, she received a 4% stake in the online retailer.

70. Iris Fontbona & family | Net worth: $ 28.1 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: Chile | Industry: Metals & Mining

Iris Fontbona is the widow of Andrónico Luksic, who built a fortune in mining and beverages before dying of cancer in 2005.

71. Daniel Gilbert | Net worth: $ 27.8 Billion | Age: 63 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Dan Gilbert cofounded what would become Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the U.S., in 1985 at 22 years old.

72. Low Tuck Kwong | Net worth: $ 27.3 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: Indonesia | Industry: Energy

Known as the coal king, Singapore-born Low Tuck Kwong is the founder of Bayan Resources, a coal mining company in Indonesia.

73. Thomas Frist Jr & family | Net worth: $ 27 Billion | Age: 86 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Healthcare

Thomas Frist Jr., a former Air Force flight surgeon, founded Hospital Corp. of America with his father in 1968.

73. He Xiangjian & family | Net worth: $ 27 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Manufacturing

Entrepreneur He Xiangjian built Midea Group into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

75. Vladimir Lisin | Net worth: $ 26.5 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Vladimir Lisin is chairman of NLMK Group, a leading manufacturer of steel products.

76. Wang Chuanfu | Net worth: $ 26.4 Billion | Age: 58 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Automotive

Wang Chuanfu is the chairman and CEO of BYD and has led it to become one of the world’s largest EV companies.

77. Lyndal Stephens Greth & family | Net worth: $ 25.8 Billion | Age: 50 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Energy

Lyndal Stephens Greth chaired Endeavor Energy Resources, a private oil exploration and production firm that was acquired by Diamondback Energy in 2024.

78. Susanne Klatten | Net worth: $ 25.2 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Automotive

Susanne Klatten owns about 19% of automaker BMW; her brother, Stefan Quandt, owns nearly 24%.

79. Dilip Shanghvi | Net worth: $ 24.9 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Healthcare

The son of a pharmaceuticals distributor, Dilip Shanghvi borrowed $200 from his father to start Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs.

80. Emmanuel Besnier | Net worth: $ 24.5 Billion | Age: 54 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Food & Beverage

Emmanuel Besnier is the controlling shareholder of family-held Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy conglomerate, with more than $30 billion in annual revenues.

81. Vladimir Potanin | Net worth: $ 24.2 Billion | Age: 64 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Vladimir Potanin acquired a stake in Norilsk Nickel during Russia’s privatization in 1995; today he owns just over a third of the company.

82. Eric Schmidt | Net worth: $ 24 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Eric Schmidt left the board of Google parent company Alphabet in June 2019 after 18 years; he stayed on as a technical advisor until February 2020.

83. Aliko Dangote | Net worth: $ 23.9 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: Nigeria | Industry: Manufacturing

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer.

84. Stefan Quandt | Net worth: $ 23.8 Billion | Age: 58 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Automotive

Stefan Quandt owns 23.6% of automaker BMW; his sister, Susanne Klatten, the richest woman in Germany, owns 19.1%.

85. Gennady Timchenko | Net worth: $ 23.2 Billion | Age: 72 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Energy

Gennady Timchenko has stakes in various Russian businesses, including gas company Novatek and petrochemical producer Sibur Holding.

86. Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $ 23.1 Billion | Age: 83 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Healthcare

Son of a horse breeder, Cyrus Poonawalla founded Serum Institute of India in 1966 and built it into the world’s largest vaccine maker (by doses).

87. Rupert Murdoch & family | Net worth: $ 23 Billion | Age: 94 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Media & Entertainment

Rupert Murdoch built a media empire that includes cable channel Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal. He stepped down as chairman in September 2023.

88. John Menard Jr | Net worth: $ 22.9 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

John Menard’s home improvement retailer Menards brings in an estimated $13 billion in sales from more than 340 stores.

89. Idan Ofer | Net worth: $ 22.5 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: Israel | Industry: Diversified

Idan Ofer is one of two sons of shipping magnate Sammy Ofer, who died in 2011 and was once Israel’s richest man.

90. Giancarlo Devasini | Net worth: $ 22.4 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: Italy | Industry: Finance & Investments

Giancarlo Devasini is the chief financial officer, and likely the biggest shareholder, of Tether, the largest issuer of crypto stablecoins.

90. R. Budi Hartono | Net worth: $ 22.4 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: Indonesia | Industry: Finance & Investments

R. Budi Hartono and his brother, Michael (whose fortune is listed separately), are among the richest in Indonesia.

92. Diane Hendricks | Net worth: $ 21.9 Billion | Age: 78 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Construction & Engineering

Diane Hendricks chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in the U.S.

93. François Pinault & family | Net worth: $ 21.7 Billion | Age: 88 | Country/Territory: France | Industry: Fashion & Retail

François Pinault is honorary chairman of luxury group Kering, which owns fashion brands Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci.

94. Michael Hartono | Net worth: $ 21.5 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: Indonesia | Industry: Manufacturing

Michael “Bambang” Hartono and his brother R. Budi are among the richest in Indonesia.

95. Steve Cohen | Net worth: $ 21.3 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Steve Cohen oversees Point72 Asset Management, a $35 billion (assets under management) hedge fund firm that started managing outside capital in 2018.

95. David Tepper | Net worth: $ 21.3 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

David Tepper, arguably the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation, founded Appaloosa Management in 1993.

97. Kumar Birla | Net worth: $ 20.9 Billion | Age: 57 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Diversified

Commodities king Kumar Birla is the fourth generation head of the storied, $66 billion (revenue) Aditya Birla Group. More than half is generated outside India, where it has a presence in 40 countries.

98. Vicky Safra & family | Net worth: $ 20.7 Billion | Age: 72 | Country/Territory: Brazil | Industry: Finance & Investments

Vicky Safra and her four adult children inherited their fortune from her late husband and their father, banker Joseph Safra, who died in December 2020.

99. Lu Xiangyang | Net worth: $ 20 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Automotive

Lu Xiangyang was working at a local branch of the People’s Bank of China in 1995 when he teamed up with his cousin Wang Chuanfu to start BYD, then a battery maker.

99. Prajogo Pangestu | Net worth: $ 20 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: Indonesia | Industry: Diversified

Son of a rubber trader, Prajogo Pangestu got his start in the timber business in the late 1970s.

101. Henry Samueli | Net worth: $ 19.7 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Henry Samueli is cofounder and chairman of chipmaker Broadcom.

102. Takemitsu Takizaki | Net worth: $ 19.5 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: Japan | Industry: Manufacturing

Takemitsu Takizaki is the founder of Keyence, a supplier of sensors and electronic components for factory automation systems.

103. Lakshmi Mittal | Net worth: $ 19.2 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Metals & Mining

Lakshmi Mittal serves as chairman of $68 billion (revenue) ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel and mining company by output.

104. Harry Triguboff | Net worth: $ 19.1 Billion | Age: 92 | Country/Territory: Australia | Industry: Real Estate

Harry Triguboff is one of Australia’s richest people. Born in Dalian, China, to Russian parents, he came to Australia as a teenager.

105. Donald Bren | Net worth: $ 18.9 Billion | Age: 92 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Real Estate

Donald Bren is America’s wealthiest real estate baron.

106. Michael Platt | Net worth: $ 18.8 Billion | Age: 57 | Country/Territory: United Kingdom | Industry: Finance & Investments

Michael Platt is the cofounder and CEO of BlueCrest Capital Management, which he started in late 2000 after nearly a decade at JP Morgan.

107. Eric Li | Net worth: $ 18.7 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Automotive

Eric Li, also known as Li Shufu, is the chairman of Geely Automobile Holdings, one of China’s largest automakers and one of the few not controlled by the state.

108. Stefan Persson | Net worth: $ 18.6 Billion | Age: 77 | Country/Territory: Sweden | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Stefan Persson is Sweden’s richest person by way of global cheap chic fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, of which he owns almost 45%.

109. Harold Hamm & family | Net worth: $ 18.5 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Energy

Fracking pioneer Harold Hamm founded and chairs Continental Resources, one of the nation’s biggest independent oil companies.

109. Christy Walton | Net worth: $ 18.5 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Christy Walton married into what is now the richest family in the world: Walmart’s Walton clan.

111. Stephen Ross | Net worth: $ 18.4 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Real Estate

Real estate and sports magnate Stephen Ross was a tax attorney before founding Related Companies in 1972 as an affordable housing developer.

112. Renata Kellnerova & family | Net worth: $ 18.2 Billion | Age: 57 | Country/Territory: Czech Republic | Industry: Finance & Investments

Renata Kellnerova is the widow of Petr Kellner, the former richest person in the Czech Republic, who died in March 2021 at age 56.

113. Stanley Kroenke | Net worth: $ 18 Billion | Age: 77 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Sports

Stan Kroenke is a real estate and sports mogul with an international portfolio.

114. Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family | Net worth: $ 17.9 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Technology

Andreas “Andy” von Bechtolsheim is cofounder and chief architect of network switching company Arista Networks.

115. Huang Shilin | Net worth: $ 17.4 Billion | Age: 58 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Automotive

Huang Shilin is a former vice chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), one of the world’s largest battery suppliers for the electric vehicle industry.

115. Andrey Melnichenko & family | Net worth: $ 17.4 Billion | Age: 53 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Andrey Melnichenko is the founder of fertilizer producer Eurochem and coal energy company SUEK.

117. Manuel Villar | Net worth: $ 17.2 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: Philippines | Industry: Real Estate

Manuel Villar is the chairman of property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes run by his son Manuel Paolo.

118. Pavel Durov | Net worth: $ 17.1 Billion | Age: 40 | Country/Territory: United Arab Emirates | Industry: Technology

Pavel Durov is the founder and owner of messaging app Telegram, which has more than 1 billion monthly active users worldwide.

119. John Fredriksen | Net worth: $ 17 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: Cyprus | Industry: Logistics

Fredriksen’s empire includes oil tankers, dry bulkers, LNG carriers and deepwater drilling rigs.

119. Jorge Paulo Lemann & family | Net worth: $ 17 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: Brazil | Industry: Food & Beverage

Jorge Paulo Lemann started in investment banking and later became a controlling shareholder of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer.

119. Dustin Moskovitz | Net worth: $ 17 Billion | Age: 40 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Dustin Moskovitz helped launch Facebook in 2004 with then-roommate Mark Zuckerberg from their Harvard dorm.

122. Philip Anschutz | Net worth: $ 16.9 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Over five decades, Philip Anschutz has built fortunes in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment.

122. Lin Bin | Net worth: $ 16.9 Billion | Age: 57 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Lin Bin is vice chairman of Xiaomi, one of the world’s most popular smartphone brands.

122. Zhang Zhidong | Net worth: $ 16.9 Billion | Age: 53 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Zhang Zhidong, also known as Tony Zhang, cofounded internet giant Tencent with fellow billionaire Pony Ma in 1998.

125. Sherry Brydson | Net worth: $ 16.7 Billion | Age: 78 | Country/Territory: Canada | Industry: Media & Entertainment

Sherry Brydson is one of six billionaire heirs to the media and publishing empire founded by her grandfather Roy Thomson (d. 1976).

125. Alisher Usmanov | Net worth: $ 16.7 Billion | Age: 71 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Alisher Usmanov his first fortune producing plastic bags, a commodity so scarce in the former Soviet Union that people washed and reused them

127. Jerry Jones & family | Net worth: $ 16.6 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Sports

Jerry Jones, co-captain of the University of Arkansas 1964 national championship team, has long had football in his blood.

128. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud | Net worth: $ 16.5 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: Saudi Arabia | Industry: Finance & Investments

Prince Alwaleed is a Saudi Arabian investor.

128. Jan Koum | Net worth: $ 16.5 Billion | Age: 49 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Jan Koum cofounded WhatsApp, now the world’s biggest mobile messaging service, in 2009.

130. Suleiman Kerimov & family | Net worth: $ 16.4 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Finance & Investments

A native of Dagestan, Kerimov has represented the republic in Russia’s Federation Council since 2008. He was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018. The EU and UK sanctioned him in March 2022.

131. Peter Thiel | Net worth: $ 16.3 Billion | Age: 57 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel remains a general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, where he is involved in firm strategy and weighs in on its large investments.

132. Henry Nicholas III | Net worth: $ 16.2 Billion | Age: 65 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Henry Nicholas III and business partner Henry Samueli cofounded fabless semiconductor firm Broadcom in 1991 in a Redondo Beach, Calif. condominium.

132. Wang Wei | Net worth: $ 16.2 Billion | Age: 54 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Service

Wang Wei chairs S.F. Holding, the package delivery giant known for its SF Express brand.

134. James Ratcliffe | Net worth: $ 16 Billion | Age: 72 | Country/Territory: United Kingdom | Industry: Manufacturing

Former chemical engineer James Ratcliffe is the founder, chairman and majority owner of $68 billion (2022 revenue) chemical powerhouse Ineos Group.

135. Robert Pera | Net worth: $ 15.7 Billion | Age: 47 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Robert Pera is the founder and CEO of wireless equipment maker Ubiquiti Networks.

136. Laurene Powell Jobs | Net worth: $ 15.6 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Laurene Powell Jobs inherited her fortune—mostly shares of Walt Disney and Apple—from her late husband, Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

136. Eric Smidt | Net worth: $ 15.6 Billion | Age: 65 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Eric Smidt is CEO of $7.9 billion (sales) Harbor Freight Tools, a home improvement retailer that has over 1,500 stores.

138. Radhakishan Damani | Net worth: $ 15.4 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani became India’s retail king after the 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts.

138. George Kaiser | Net worth: $ 15.4 Billion | Age: 82 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Energy

George Kaiser took over his family’s Kaiser-Francis Oil Company in the 1960s.

138. Zheng Shuliang & family | Net worth: $ 15.4 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Metals & Mining

Zheng Shuliang is the vice chairman of China Hongqiao Group, one of the country’s largest aluminum producers founded by her late husband Zhang Shiping.

141. Dhanin Chearavanont | Net worth: $ 15.2 Billion | Age: 85 | Country/Territory: Thailand | Industry: Diversified

Dhanin Chearavanont is senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, one of the world’s largest producers of animal feed and livestock.

141. Hasso Plattner & family | Net worth: $ 15.2 Billion | Age: 81 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Technology

Hasso Plattner and four colleagues left IBM in 1972 to launch German enterprise software company SAP, which went public in 1988.

143. Theo Albrecht Jr & family | Net worth: $ 15 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Theo Albrecht Jr. and the heirs of his brother, Berthold, inherited one of the world’s great retail fortunes.

143. Karl Albrecht Jr. & family | Net worth: $ 15 Billion | Age: 77 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Heir to the Aldi retail fortune, Karl Albrecht Jr. is the son of Karl Albrecht Sr., who died in 2014 at age 94. His sister, Beate Heister, is also a billionaire.

143. Beate Heister | Net worth: $ 15 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Heir to the Aldi retail fortune, Beate Heister, is the daughter of Karl Albrecht Sr., who died in 2014 at age 94. Her brother, Karl Albrecht Jr., is also a billionaire.

146. Vinod Adani | Net worth: $ 14.9 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: Cyprus | Industry: Diversified

Vinod Adani is the older brother of Gautam Adani, who was at one point, the world’s third-richest person.

146. Leon Black | Net worth: $ 14.9 Billion | Age: 73 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Leon Black is the cofounder of private equity behemoth Apollo Global Management, which manages $650 billion in assets.

146. Mike Cannon-Brookes | Net worth: $ 14.9 Billion | Age: 45 | Country/Territory: Australia | Industry: Technology

Mike Cannon-Brookes is cofounder and CEO of collaboration software firm Atlassian, based in Sydney.

146. Mikhail Fridman | Net worth: $ 14.9 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: Russia | Industry: Energy

Mikhail Fridman, cofounder of Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest non-state bank, was hit with sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.

146. Ernest Garcia II | Net worth: $ 14.9 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Automotive

Ernest Garcia, II is the biggest shareholder of Carvana, an online platform for selling used cars and making auto loans that conducted an IPO in 2017.

151. Nancy Walton Laurie | Net worth: $ 14.7 Billion | Age: 73 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Nancy Walton Laurie inherited a stake in Walmart from her father, Bud Walton, who helped his brother, Sam, build the retail giant.

151. George Roberts | Net worth: $ 14.7 Billion | Age: 81 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

George Roberts cofounded KKR with his cousin, Henry Kravis, and Jerome Kohlberg (d. 2015) in 1976.

153. Arthur Dantchik | Net worth: $ 14.6 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Arthur Dantchik is a cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, one of Wall Street’s largest and most successful trading firms.

153. James Dyson | Net worth: $ 14.6 Billion | Age: 77 | Country/Territory: United Kingdom | Industry: Manufacturing

Frustrated with his family’s vacuum, Dyson set out to invent a better version in 1978 using a cyclone to lift dirt.

153. Scott Farquhar | Net worth: $ 14.6 Billion | Age: 45 | Country/Territory: Australia | Industry: Technology

Scott Farquhar is cofounder of collaboration software company Atlassian, based in Sydney, Australia.

153. Qin Yinglin | Net worth: $ 14.6 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Food & Beverage

Qin Yinglin is the chairman and CEO of Muyuan Foods, one of China’s largest pig breeder and pork producers.

153. Wang Xing | Net worth: $ 14.6 Billion | Age: 46 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Wang Xing is the chairman and CEO of Meituan, which was created through a 2015 merger of Groupon-like group buying site Meituan and Yelp-like Dianping.com.

158. Dang Yanbao | Net worth: $ 14.5 Billion | Age: 52 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Metals & Mining

Dang Yanbao is the chairman of Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group, a supplier of coal chemical products.

158. Kushal Pal Singh | Net worth: $ 14.5 Billion | Age: 93 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Real Estate

Property baron Kushal Pal Singh left an army posting in 1961 to join DLF, a company started by his father-in-law in 1946.

160. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family | Net worth: $ 14.4 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: Netherlands | Industry: Food & Beverage

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is one of the richest women in the world, thanks to her nearly 24% stake in beer giant Heineken.

160. Andrew Forrest & family | Net worth: $ 14.4 Billion | Age: 63 | Country/Territory: Australia | Industry: Metals & Mining

Andrew Forrest founded Fortescue Metals Group in 2003. It’s an iron ore giant which is now transforming itself into a green energy powerhouse.

160. Donald Newhouse | Net worth: $ 14.4 Billion | Age: 95 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Media & Entertainment

Donald Newhouse and his late brother, Samuel “Si” inherited the publishing and broadcasting empire Advance Publications decades ago.

163. David Cheriton | Net worth: $ 14.3 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Canada | Industry: Technology

“Professor Billionaire” David Cheriton, who is professor emeritus at Stanford University, made his fortune thanks to an early investment in Google.

164. Israel Englander | Net worth: $ 14.2 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Israel Englander founded Millennium Management in 1989 with $35 million. Now, the hedge fund firm manages $58 billion.

165. Ray Dalio | Net worth: $ 14 Billion | Age: 75 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Ray Dalio is the founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $112 billion.

165. Uday Kotak | Net worth: $ 14 Billion | Age: 66 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Finance & Investments

Spurning his family’s trading business, Uday Kotak started a finance firm in 1985 then went on to convert it into a bank in 2003.

165. Johann Rupert & family | Net worth: $ 14 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: South Africa | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Johann Rupert is chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont.

165. David Sun | Net worth: $ 14 Billion | Age: 73 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

David Sun cofounded and helps run Kingston Technology, which makes storage and memory products, as COO from a cubicle on the sales floor.

165. John Tu | Net worth: $ 14 Billion | Age: 83 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Kingston Technology CEO John Tu runs the firm, which makes storage and memory products, from a cubicle on sales floor.

170. David Duffield | Net worth: $ 13.9 Billion | Age: 84 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

David Duffield cofounded not just one, but two successful enterprise software companies after age 40: PeopleSoft and Workday.

171. John Doerr | Net worth: $ 13.8 Billion | Age: 73 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Investor John Doerr is chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.

172. Ravi Jaipuria | Net worth: $ 13.6 Billion | Age: 70 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Food & Beverage

India’s cola king, Ravi Jaipuria, presides over RJ Corp. which is into everything from beverages and fast food to healthcare and education.

172. Joseph Lau | Net worth: $ 13.6 Billion | Age: 73 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Real Estate

Joseph Lau is the former chairman of property developer Chinese Estates, most of which he acquired in 1986.

172. Ludwig Merckle | Net worth: $ 13.6 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Finance & Investments

Most of Ludwig Merckle’s wealth is from HeidelbergCement; he owns 27% after having sold nearly half the company following the 2008 financial crisis.

175. Shahid Khan | Net worth: $ 13.4 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Automotive

Shahid Khan is the owner of auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

176. Henry Kravis | Net worth: $ 13.3 Billion | Age: 81 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Henry Kravis cofounded KKR with his cousin, George Roberts, and Jerome Kohlberg (d. 2015) in 1976.

176. Zhou Qunfei | Net worth: $ 13.3 Billion | Age: 55 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Technology

Zhou Qunfei is the chairman of Lens Technology, a touch screen maker whose customers include Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

178. Edward Johnson IV | Net worth: $ 13.1 Billion | Age: 60 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Edward Johnson IV is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946.

178. Judy Love & family | Net worth: $ 13.1 Billion | Age: 87 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Judy Love and her husband Tom (d. 2023) founded truck stop and convenience store chain Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores in 1964.

178. Patrick Ryan | Net worth: $ 13.1 Billion | Age: 87 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Patrick Ryan is CEO and founder of Chicago based Ryan Specialty Holdings, a wholesale brokerage and specialty insurance firm.

178. Michal Solowow | Net worth: $ 13.1 Billion | Age: 62 | Country/Territory: Poland | Industry: Finance & Investments

Investor Michal Solowow got his start in the late 1980s with construction company Mitex, which he sold in 2002 to French investor Eiffage.

182. Goh Cheng Liang | Net worth: $ 13 Billion | Age: 97 | Country/Territory: Singapore | Industry: Manufacturing

Goh Cheng Liang gets the bulk of his wealth from a majority stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings, the world’s fourth-largest paint manufacturer by revenue.

182. Friedhelm Loh | Net worth: $ 13 Billion | Age: 78 | Country/Territory: Germany | Industry: Manufacturing

Friedhelm Loh’s group of companies provides software, products and services to industries including switchgear manufacturing and utilities.

184. Sarath Ratanavadi | Net worth: $ 12.9 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: Thailand | Industry: Energy

Sarath Ratanavadi is the CEO of Gulf Energy Development, one of Thailand’s largest power producers by installed capacity.

185. Li Xiting | Net worth: $ 12.8 Billion | Age: 74 | Country/Territory: Singapore | Industry: Healthcare

Li Xiting is cofounder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, a supplier of medical devices.

185. Anders Holch Povlsen | Net worth: $ 12.8 Billion | Age: 52 | Country/Territory: Denmark | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Anders Holch Povlsen built his fortune on fashion, primarily from retailer Bestseller.

185. David Reuben | Net worth: $ 12.8 Billion | Age: 86 | Country/Territory: United Kingdom | Industry: Real Estate

Brothers David and Simon Reuben built a fortune in real estate and technology.

185. Simon Reuben | Net worth: $ 12.8 Billion | Age: 83 | Country/Territory: United Kingdom | Industry: Diversified

Simon Reuben shares a real estate, technology and investment fortune with his brother David Reuben.

189. Ann Walton Kroenke | Net worth: $ 12.6 Billion | Age: 76 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Fashion & Retail

Ann Walton-Kroenke is the daughter of Bud Walton, who helped his brother, Sam, build Walmart into a retail giant.

189. Kwong Siu-hing | Net worth: $ 12.6 Billion | Age: 95 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Real Estate

Kwong Siu-hing is the widow of Sun Hung Kai Properties cofounder Kwok Tak-seng, who died in 1990.

191. Chen Tianshi | Net worth: $ 12.5 Billion | Age: 40 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Chen Tianshi is the chairman and CEO of chipmaker Cambricon Technologies.

191. Peter Woo | Net worth: $ 12.5 Billion | Age: 78 | Country/Territory: Hong Kong | Industry: Real Estate

Peter Woo was chairman of property developer Wheelock & Co. and its main subsidiary, Wharf Holdings, before stepping down in 2015.

193. Qi Shi & family | Net worth: $ 12.2 Billion | Age: 55 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Technology

Qi Shi is the chairman of Shenzhen-listed East Money Information, which operates one of the country’s most popular financial and stock information websites.

193. Wang Liping & family | Net worth: $ 12.2 Billion | Age: 59 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Manufacturing

Wang Liping is the chairman of Shanghai-listed Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic, which makes oil cylinders, hydraulic valves and hydraulic castings.

195. Robert Kuok | Net worth: $ 12.1 Billion | Age: 101 | Country/Territory: Malaysia | Industry: Diversified

Robert Kuok is the richest man in Malaysia. He owns Kuok group, which has interests in hotels, real estate and commodities.

195. Sunil Mittal | Net worth: $ 12.1 Billion | Age: 67 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Telecom

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is among India’s largest mobile phone operators. It has more than 500 million customers across South Asia and Africa.

195. Joseph Tsai | Net worth: $ 12.1 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: Canada | Industry: Technology

Joseph Tsai is a cofounder of Alibaba Group and ranks as its second-largest individual shareholder after Jack Ma.

195. Wei Jianjun & family | Net worth: $ 12.1 Billion | Age: 61 | Country/Territory: China | Industry: Automotive

Wei Jianjun is the chairman of Great Wall Motor, one of China’s largest SUV manufacturers, which sells to over 170 countries and regions.

199. Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 81 | Country/Territory: Sweden | Industry: Diversified

Antonia Ax:son Johnson is the fourth generation member of her family to own conglomerate Axel Johnson.

199. Andrew Beal | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 72 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Finance & Investments

Andrew Beal is the founder and owner of Beal Financial Corporation, which owns Beal Bank and has assets of more than $20 billion.

199. Rick Cohen & family | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 72 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Technology

Rick Cohen is owner and executive chairman of C&S Wholesale Grocers, the nation’s largest grocery wholesaler, with some $35 billion in annual revenue.

199. Robert Duggan | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 80 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Healthcare

Robert Duggan is a serial entrepreneur; he led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie for $21 billion in cash and stock.

199. Brad Jacobs | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 68 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Logistics

Most of Brad Jacobs’ fortune comes from XPO Logistics, a commercial trucking company that delivers goods to warehouses and distribution centers.

199. Azim Premji | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 79 | Country/Territory: India | Industry: Technology

Indian tech magnate Azim Premji’s $11.3 billion (revenue) Wipro is among India’s largest software services providers.

199. J. Christopher Reyes | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 71 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Food & Beverage

Chris Reyes, along with his brother Jude, co-chairs Reyes Holdings, a food and beverage distribution company with over $40 billion in revenues and nearly 30,000 employees.

199. Jude Reyes | Net worth: $ 12 Billion | Age: 69 | Country/Territory: United States | Industry: Food & Beverage

Together Jude Reyes and his brother Chris run Reyes Holdings, a $40 billion (sales) food and beverage distribution company.»