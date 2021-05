ΗΠΑ: Τρένο στην Αϊόβα που μετέφερε επικίνδυνα υλικά εκτροχιάστηκε και τυλίχθηκε στις φλόγες

Update - Rochester HAZMAT on scene to assist with material load containment. ---- UPDATE - No Injuries. Precautionary Shelter in Place neighboring local (south of Hammer, east of Garfield, north of Hawthorne). Nothing Airborne at this time. ---- Union Pacific TRAIN DERAILED north of Hawthorne - AVOID Hawthorne St / Ulsted Ave (intersection blocked). Main St E onlookers should proceed to avoid traffic concerns. https://www.facebook.com/57586000368/posts/10158774932885369/