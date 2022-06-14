Συμβούλιο Ευρώπης: Απάλλαξε την Ελλάδα για εγκλήματα μίσους κατά μεταναστών!

Ανταπόκριση από Στρασβούργο - Νίκος Ρούσσης

Με σημερινή της απόφαση, η Επιτροπή Υπουργών του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης (αρμόδιο όργανο για την επίβλεψη της ορθής εκτέλεσης των αποφάσεων του ΕΔΑΔ), αποφάσισε να τερματίσει την εποπτεία της, σχετικά με την εκτέλεση της απόφασης Sakir κατά Ελλάδος, για αναποτελεσματικές ποινικές έρευνες σχετικά με την επίθεση με ρατσιστικά κίνητρα που υπέστη ο αιτητής μετανάστης το 2009!

Όπως τονίζεται, μετά την απόφαση του Δικαστηρίου Ανθρωπίνων Δικαιωμάτων, οι ελληνικές αρχές εφάρμοσαν ένα ευρύ φάσμα γενικών μέτρων για την πρόληψη παρόμοιων παραβιάσεων, όπως:

- τροποποίηση του ορισμού και ενίσχυση των κυρώσεων για εγκλήματα μίσους, σύσταση εξειδικευμένων αστυνομικών τμημάτων και εισαγγελέων επιφορτισμένων με τη διερεύνηση εγκλημάτων μίσους, περαιτέρω εκπαίδευση για εισαγγελείς και δικαστές σχετικά με την εφαρμογή της νομοθεσίας για τα εγκλήματα μίσους, ίδρυση του Εθνικού Συμβουλίου κατά του Ρατσισμού και της Μισαλλοδοξίας (συμβουλευτικό διυπουργικό όργανο επιφορτισμένο με την ανάπτυξη πολιτικών κατά του ρατσισμού και την προώθηση πρωτοβουλιών με στόχο την προστασία ατόμων και ομάδων από το έγκλημα μίσους).

*Ακολουθεί ολόκληρη η απόφαση της Επιτροπής Υπουργών στα αγγλικά

Resolution CM/ResDH(2022)108

Execution of the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights

Sakir against Greece

(Adopted by the Committee of Ministers on 4 May 2022 at the 1433rd meeting of the Ministers’ Deputies)

The Committee of Ministers, under the terms of Article 46, paragraph 2, of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which provides that the Committee supervises the execution of final judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (hereinafter “the Convention” and “the Court”);

Having regard to the final judgment transmitted by the Court to the Committee in this case and to the violations established;

Recalling the respondent State’s obligation, under Article 46, paragraph 1, of the Convention, to abide by all final judgments in cases to which it has been a party and that this obligation entails, over and above the payment of any sums awarded by the Court, the adoption by the authorities of the respondent State, where required:

- of individual measures to put an end to violations established and erase their consequences so as to achieve as far as possible restitutio in integrum; and

- of general measures preventing similar violations;

Having invited the government of the respondent State to inform the Committee of the measures taken to comply with the above-mentioned obligation;

Having examined the action report provided by the government indicating the measures adopted to give effect to the judgment, and noting that no award of just satisfaction was made by the Court in the present case (see document DH-DD(2022)58);

Recalling that the issues concerning conditions of detention in police stations and the lack of an effective remedy (violations of Articles 3 and 13) were examined in the Siasios group of cases, which was closed by Final Resolution CM/ResDH(2018)224;

Having satisfied itself that all the measures required by Article 46, paragraph 1, have been adopted,

DECLARES that it has exercised its functions under Article 46, paragraph 2, of the Convention in this case and

DECIDES to close the examination thereof.