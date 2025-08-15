Εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι βγήκαν στους δρόμους του Άνκορατζ στην Αλάσκα με ουκρανικές σημαίες και φιλοουκρανικά πανό, διαδηλώνοντας κατά του Πούτιν και της εισβολής της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία.

Οι διαδηλωτές κρατούν ουκρανικές σημαίες και πανό με φράσεις όπως «Η Αλάσκα είναι στο πλευρό της Ουκρανίας» και «συλλάβετε τον Πούτιν».

Δείτε εικόνες και βίντεο από τις διαδηλώσεις:

Οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής αντιτίθενται στην παρουσία ενός διεθνούς εγκληματία πολέμου

 

 

