Εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι βγήκαν στους δρόμους του Άνκορατζ στην Αλάσκα με ουκρανικές σημαίες και φιλοουκρανικά πανό, διαδηλώνοντας κατά του Πούτιν και της εισβολής της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία.

Οι διαδηλωτές κρατούν ουκρανικές σημαίες και πανό με φράσεις όπως «Η Αλάσκα είναι στο πλευρό της Ουκρανίας» και «συλλάβετε τον Πούτιν».

Δείτε εικόνες και βίντεο από τις διαδηλώσεις:

Οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής αντιτίθενται στην παρουσία ενός διεθνούς εγκληματία πολέμου

Over 1000 people showed up in Anchorage Alaska to let Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump know that they are not welcome here. #AlaskaStandsWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/egkyCo1JMV — Stand Up Alaska (S’Up AK) (@StandUpAK) August 15, 2025

Alaska residents are preparing for the arrival of Putin and Trump. In the city of Anchorage, where the meeting will take place today, people took to the streets with US and Ukrainian flags. pic.twitter.com/wMSpqzPveV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 15, 2025

We know there is massive support for Ukraine in America 🙏 Thank you for turning out Alaska pic.twitter.com/nDoLr6dxYI — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) August 15, 2025

Ukrainians protesting in Alaska.

Any one of them could head to Ukraine and fight. But they prefer to chill on the backs of American taxpayers, expecting someone else to do the fighting for them. To them, the war’s just a show. Real Ukrainians in Ukraine want peace NOW. We… pic.twitter.com/Sc5mqDWb4j — Diana Panchenko 🇺🇦 (@Panchenko_X) August 15, 2025

Alaska stands with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/AVKDWfO0Sk — Razom for Ukraine 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@razomforukraine) August 14, 2025