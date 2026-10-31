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Κάτοικοι της κατεχόμενης πόλης της νότιας Ουκρανίας Ολέσκι έφθασαν σε έδαφος που ελέγχεται από το Κίεβο αφού απομακρύνθηκαν από την πόλη τους χάρη σε εκεχειρία που συμφωνήθηκε ανάμεσα στο Κίεβο και την Μόσχα και ανακοινώθηκε από την Μελάνια Τραμπ.

Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι ανακοίνωσε την άφιξή τους στην Ουκρανία μέσω της Λευκορωσίας.

Με ανάρτησή του στο Telegram ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος ευχαρίστησε τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και την Μελάνια Τραμπ για την μεσολάβησή τους.

«Όταν ο κόσμος δίνει προσοχή, άνθρωποι σώζονται. Περαιτέρω βήματα προς την αποκλιμάκωση και την πραγματική πρόοδο προς την ειρήνη χρειάζονται επίσης», έγραψε ο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι.

Δημοσιογράφος του AFP είδε τους κατοίκους του Ολέσκι με ουκρανικές σημαίες στους ώμους να κατεβαίνουν από λεωφορεία και να γίνονται δεκτοί από τους δικούς τους ανθρώπου σε τόπο που κρατήθηκε μυστικός για λόγους ασφαλείας.

Αφού βγήκαν από το Ολέσκι, οι κάτοικοι ταξίδεψαν με λεωφορεία προς τον Κριμαία και από εκεί μεταφέρθηκαν αεροπορικώς στην Λευκορωσία για να περάσουν στην συνέχεια στην Ουκρανία.

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι #Ολέσκι #Ουκρανία