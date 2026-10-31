Κάτοικοι της κατεχόμενης πόλης της νότιας Ουκρανίας Ολέσκι έφθασαν σε έδαφος που ελέγχεται από το Κίεβο αφού απομακρύνθηκαν από την πόλη τους χάρη σε εκεχειρία που συμφωνήθηκε ανάμεσα στο Κίεβο και την Μόσχα και ανακοινώθηκε από την Μελάνια Τραμπ.

Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι ανακοίνωσε την άφιξή τους στην Ουκρανία μέσω της Λευκορωσίας.

Με ανάρτησή του στο Telegram ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος ευχαρίστησε τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και την Μελάνια Τραμπ για την μεσολάβησή τους.

A humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, has taken place. A ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, during which roads to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian aid was delivered. We hope humanitarian access to Oleshky will remain open. Also, people who needed evacuation have been taken out of the city and the surrounding community. As of now, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region. All of them will receive the assistance they need. It is important that government agencies and all the regional and local authorities involved work effectively and help our people adapt.

I thank the American side and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation. I am proud of our Defense Forces of Ukraine, who defend our country and honorably ensured the security conditions for this humanitarian operation. I thank Ukraine’s Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, and his team for carrying out this mission. And I thank everyone around the world – every journalist, every political and civic leader, and every concerned person – who helped draw global attention to the situation in Oleshky and the true humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by Russia. When the world pays attention, people are rescued. Further steps toward de-escalation and real progress toward peace are also needed. Glory to Ukraine!

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 31, 2026