Μία έκρηξη ακούστηκε λίγο μετά τις 10.00 το πρωί σήμερα Δευτέρα 24/02 κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο στη Μασσαλία της Γαλλίας και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, όπως μεταδίδουν τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

Δείτε βίντεο από την περιοχή:

Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters, η γαλλική αστυνομία δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει ακόμη τις αναφορές.

Ωστόσο, ο γενικός πρόξενος του ρωσικού προξενείου δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο.

Το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Tass επικαλούμενο το ρωσικό ΥΠΕΞ αναφέρει πως η ρωσική πλευρά θεωρεί ότι το περιστατικό έχει όλα τα χαρακτηριστικά ώστε να θεωρηθεί τρομοκρατική επίθεση.

Περισσότερα σε λίγο …

