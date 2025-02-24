Μία έκρηξη ακούστηκε λίγο μετά τις 10.00 το πρωί σήμερα Δευτέρα 24/02 κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο στη Μασσαλία της Γαλλίας και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, όπως μεταδίδουν τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Δείτε βίντεο από την περιοχή:

Explosions were reported near the Russian consulate in Marseille, France this morning around 08:00. Cause and casualties still unknown, but 30 firefighters and police are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/5JgQvajoVF

Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters, η γαλλική αστυνομία δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει ακόμη τις αναφορές.

🇫🇷👀 Explosions were reported near the Russian consulate in Marseille. pic.twitter.com/Y2TE7mYl6v

Ωστόσο, ο γενικός πρόξενος του ρωσικού προξενείου δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο.

Το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Tass επικαλούμενο το ρωσικό ΥΠΕΞ αναφέρει πως η ρωσική πλευρά θεωρεί ότι το περιστατικό έχει όλα τα χαρακτηριστικά ώστε να θεωρηθεί τρομοκρατική επίθεση.

🚨⚡️ Ukraine officially begins its terrorist war in Europe:

An explosion rocks the Russian Consulate in Marseille after Molotov cocktails were thrown inside, and a stolen car was found near the scene.

Maria Zakharova: “The attack bears all the hallmarks of terrorism!”

Russian… pic.twitter.com/Df1BJTuaG8

— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) February 24, 2025