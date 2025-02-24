Μία έκρηξη ακούστηκε λίγο μετά τις 10.00 το πρωί σήμερα Δευτέρα 24/02 κοντά στο ρωσικό προξενείο στη Μασσαλία της Γαλλίας και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, όπως μεταδίδουν τοπικά ΜΜΕ.
Δείτε βίντεο από την περιοχή:
Explosions were reported near the Russian consulate in Marseille, France this morning around 08:00. Cause and casualties still unknown, but 30 firefighters and police are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/5JgQvajoVF
Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters, η γαλλική αστυνομία δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει ακόμη τις αναφορές.
— MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) February 24, 2025
Ωστόσο, ο γενικός πρόξενος του ρωσικού προξενείου δήλωσε ότι η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε μέσα στο κτίριο.
🔴 Marseille : explosion près du consulat de Russie
Le point avec @Raph_journalist dans #BonjourLaMatinaleTF1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eH2wQUErlQ
— TF1Info (@TF1Info) February 24, 2025
Το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Tass επικαλούμενο το ρωσικό ΥΠΕΞ αναφέρει πως η ρωσική πλευρά θεωρεί ότι το περιστατικό έχει όλα τα χαρακτηριστικά ώστε να θεωρηθεί τρομοκρατική επίθεση.
Important déploiement de secours suite à une « explosion » a proximité du consulat de Russie à #Marseille.
Le déminage est sur place et pas de victime selon le premier bilan. pic.twitter.com/UD0io3w0sN
— CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) February 24, 2025
🚨⚡️ Ukraine officially begins its terrorist war in Europe:
An explosion rocks the Russian Consulate in Marseille after Molotov cocktails were thrown inside, and a stolen car was found near the scene.
Maria Zakharova: “The attack bears all the hallmarks of terrorism!”
Russian… pic.twitter.com/Df1BJTuaG8
— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) February 24, 2025
