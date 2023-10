A massive demonstration in solidarity with “Palestine” is currently taking place in “Paris, France”.

People are challenging Macron’s ban on pro-Palestinian protests by chanting:

“Nous sommes tous des Palestiniens!”

(We are all Palestinians)#FreeGaza #IsraelTerrorists… pic.twitter.com/Ay2Ff5lsIR

— Kashif Arsalaan (@KashifArsalaan) October 12, 2023