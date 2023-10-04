Τρεις αλιείς από τις Φιλιππίνες έχασαν τη ζωή τους όταν το σκάφος τους χτυπήθηκε από ξένο εμπορικό πλοίο, που δεν έχει ταυτοποιηθεί, καθώς έπλεε στη Νότια Σινική Θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η φιλιππινέζικη ακτοφυλακή.

Κατά την ίδια πηγή, το δυστύχημα έγινε προχθές Δευτέρα.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Τα υπόλοιπα ένδεκα μέλη του πληρώματος του αλιευτικού επέζησαν καθώς διασώθηκαν, από την ακτοφυλακή.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #νεκροί αλιείς #Φιλιππίνες