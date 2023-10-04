Τρεις αλιείς από τις Φιλιππίνες έχασαν τη ζωή τους όταν το σκάφος τους χτυπήθηκε από ξένο εμπορικό πλοίο, που δεν έχει ταυτοποιηθεί, καθώς έπλεε στη Νότια Σινική Θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η φιλιππινέζικη ακτοφυλακή.
We are deeply saddened by the deaths of the three fishermen, including the captain of the fishing vessel. The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial…
— Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) October 4, 2023
Κατά την ίδια πηγή, το δυστύχημα έγινε προχθές Δευτέρα.
Τα υπόλοιπα ένδεκα μέλη του πληρώματος του αλιευτικού επέζησαν καθώς διασώθηκαν, από την ακτοφυλακή.
INCIDENT REPORT: The @coastguardph responds to a maritime incident involving a Filipino fishing boat rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc (BDM).
✍️ https://t.co/YNVfs6VwNa#DOTrPH 🇵🇭#CoastGuardPH pic.twitter.com/aHN4Ca4zfw
— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) October 4, 2023