Τρεις αλιείς από τις Φιλιππίνες έχασαν τη ζωή τους όταν το σκάφος τους χτυπήθηκε από ξένο εμπορικό πλοίο, που δεν έχει ταυτοποιηθεί, καθώς έπλεε στη Νότια Σινική Θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα η φιλιππινέζικη ακτοφυλακή.

We are deeply saddened by the deaths of the three fishermen, including the captain of the fishing vessel. The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial… pic.twitter.com/VKe1eUkiIy

— Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) October 4, 2023