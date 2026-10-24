Η γερμανική αστυνομία έκανε γνωστό τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες σήμερα ότι έθεσε υπό κράτηση ύποπτο έπειτα από πυρκαγιά που εκδηλώθηκε στην κατοικία Κέλσταϊνχαους του Αδόλφου Χίτλερ, γνωστή επίσης με την ονομασία Φωλιά του Αετού, στις Άλπεις, στη Βαυαρία (νότια).

«Ύποπτος έχει τεθεί υπό κράτηση», ανέφερε η αστυνομία σε ανακοίνωσή της, έπειτα από προηγούμενο δελτίο Τύπου στο οποίο ανέφερε ότι πυροσβέστες που μετέβησαν επιτόπου βρήκαν «εντελώς στις φλόγες» το κτήριο όπου διεξάγονταν διάφορες εκδηλώσεις αξιωματούχων του ναζιστικού καθεστώτος στις βαυαρικές Άλπεις.

🇩🇪 Fire engulfs the Kehlsteinhaus, the “Eagle’s Nest,” above Berchtesgaden in Bavaria. Police suspect arson, and a motorcyclist was detained near the scene. No injuries reported.

Bavarian police said the first responders arrived at 9:52 p.m. Friday and found a major fire at the building, which sits at 1,834 meters on the Obersalzberg. Initial findings indicate no one was inside, and no injuries are expected. Firefighting continued past midnight, hampered by the remote mountain access.

A Berchtesgaden police spokesperson told Bild that arson is suspected and that a motorcyclist who met officers on their way to the scene was arrested. Police have not officially stated the cause or said the man is the culprit.

The extent of the damage is not yet known. The Kehlsteinhaus, built for Nazi leaders and given to Hitler for his 50th birthday, is now a restaurant and tourist attraction, and it was not open to visitors at the time.

Sources: Bavarian police (Polizeipräsidium Oberbayern Süd), Bild, Der Spiegel, t-online

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 24, 2026