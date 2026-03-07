Το Υπουργείο Άμυνας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας ανακοίνωσε ότι αναχαίτισε 4 drones πάνω από το Ρουμπ αλ-Χάλι, τα οποία κατευθύνονταν προς το πετρελαϊκό κοίτασμα αλ-Σάιμπα (μετά την επίθεση στο Ρας Τανούρα), ανεβάζοντας τον επιβεβαιωμένο αριθμό των βλημάτων/μέσων επίθεσης σε 52.

 


Το κοίτασμα αλ-Σάιμπα παράγει περίπου 1 εκατομμύριο βαρέλια πετρελαίου ημερησίως και βρίσκεται κοντά στα σύνορα με τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα.

 

