Το Υπουργείο Άμυνας της Σαουδικής Αραβίας ανακοίνωσε ότι αναχαίτισε 4 drones πάνω από το Ρουμπ αλ-Χάλι, τα οποία κατευθύνονταν προς το πετρελαϊκό κοίτασμα αλ-Σάιμπα (μετά την επίθεση στο Ρας Τανούρα), ανεβάζοντας τον επιβεβαιωμένο αριθμό των βλημάτων/μέσων επίθεσης σε 52.

The Houthis drone struck the field in 2019. https://t.co/sMlwh1mKO5 pic.twitter.com/uU8T4nrABh

Al-Shaybah Field produces 1 million bbl/day, near the UAE border.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia’s MoD announced intercepting 4 drones over al-Rub’ al Khali targeting al-Shaybah Oil Field (after Ras Tanura), bringing the confirmed projectiles to 52.



Το κοίτασμα αλ-Σάιμπα παράγει περίπου 1 εκατομμύριο βαρέλια πετρελαίου ημερησίως και βρίσκεται κοντά στα σύνορα με τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα.

Iran has attacked the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia with ballistic weapons.

This is a Saudi air base, but it is regularly used by US forces and staffed by American personnel.

Iran received the data for this attack from Russia. pic.twitter.com/wnUkwk4fM6

— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) March 6, 2026