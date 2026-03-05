Η Σαουδική Αραβία ανακοίνωσε ότι αναχαίτισε ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος (drone) ανατολικά της περιοχής Τζαούφ, όπως μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων.

 

 

