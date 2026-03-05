Η Σαουδική Αραβία ανακοίνωσε ότι αναχαίτισε ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος (drone) ανατολικά της περιοχής Τζαούφ, όπως μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων.

🛰️ Satellite imagery analyzed by The New York Times shows Iranian missile and drone strikes damaged communications and radar infrastructure at several U.S. military sites across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Targets included… pic.twitter.com/kcx0n0dg9H

— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 4, 2026