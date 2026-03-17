Τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα ανακοίνωσαν το προσωρινό κλείσιμο του εναέριου χώρου της χώρας, ως έκτακτο προληπτικό μέτρο, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων.

🚨 JUST IN: UAE’s largest Airport is out of service and All flights to and from Dubai have been temporary suspended.

UAE serves at least 34% of global flights thought it’s Airspaces or airports. pic.twitter.com/OqmCLG9H6H

— 𝐓𝐌𝐓 (@TMT_arabic) March 16, 2026