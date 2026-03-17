Τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα ανακοίνωσαν το προσωρινό κλείσιμο του εναέριου χώρου της χώρας, ως έκτακτο προληπτικό μέτρο, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων.
🚨 JUST IN: UAE’s largest Airport is out of service and All flights to and from Dubai have been temporary suspended.
UAE serves at least 34% of global flights thought it’s Airspaces or airports. pic.twitter.com/OqmCLG9H6H
— 𝐓𝐌𝐓 (@TMT_arabic) March 16, 2026
BREAKING: UAE announces closure of the country’s airspace amid Iranian attacks
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/nBWnkEA6xi pic.twitter.com/01PfJX5UuJ
— Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 16, 2026
Το υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΑΕ δήλωσε νωρίτερα σήμερα (17/3), ότι ανταποκρίνεται σε εισερχόμενες απειλές με πυραύλους και μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη από το Ιράν.
BREAKING: UAE announces closure of the country’s airspace amid Iranian attacks
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/nBWnkEA6xi pic.twitter.com/01PfJX5UuJ
— Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 16, 2026