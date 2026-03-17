Τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα ανακοίνωσαν το προσωρινό κλείσιμο του εναέριου χώρου της χώρας, ως έκτακτο προληπτικό μέτρο, σύμφωνα με το επίσημο κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων.

 


Το υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΑΕ δήλωσε νωρίτερα σήμερα (17/3), ότι ανταποκρίνεται σε εισερχόμενες απειλές με πυραύλους και μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη από το Ιράν.

 

 

 

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