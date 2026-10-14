Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.

Προσθήκη του zougla.gr στην Google

Ένα πλοιάριο ανατράπηκε το βράδυ της Τρίτης στον ποταμό Γάγγη, με αποτέλεσμα 13 παιδιά να βρουν τον θάνατο, όπως ανακοίνωσαν οι ινδικές αρχές.

 

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή Βαϊσάλι, στο κρατίδιο Μπιχάρ της ανατολικής Ινδίας. Τα δεκατρία θύματα ήταν όλα ηλικίας κάτω των 15 ετών και προορισμός τους ήταν η τοποθεσία ενός φεστιβάλ, διευκρίνισε η αξιωματούχος Βάρσα Σινγκ, σύμφωνα με το ειδησεογραφικό πρακτορείο Press Trust of India (PTI).

Ο εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας Σουμπόντ Κουμάρ δήλωσε στο Reuters ότι διασώθηκαν έξι άνθρωποι, ενώ συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες στην περιοχή καθώς δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί ο αριθμός των επιβαινόντων στο πλεούμενο.

Την οδύνη του για το δυστύχημα εξέφρασε ο πρωθυπουργός Ναρέντρα Μόντι. «Η απώλεια ανθρώπινων ζωών στο περιστατικό ανατροπής σκάφους στο Βαϊσάλι, στο Μπιχάρ, είναι βαθιά οδυνηρή. Οι σκέψεις μου είναι μαζί με τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων σε αυτή τη δύσκολη στιγμή. Προσεύχομαι για την ταχεία ανάρρωση όλων των τραυματιών. Η τοπική διοίκηση παρέχει βοήθεια στους πληγέντες», αναφέρει σε μήνυμά του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #13 παιδιά νεκρά #Γάγγης #Ινδία #πλεούμενο