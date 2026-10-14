Ένα πλοιάριο ανατράπηκε το βράδυ της Τρίτης στον ποταμό Γάγγη, με αποτέλεσμα 13 παιδιά να βρουν τον θάνατο, όπως ανακοίνωσαν οι ινδικές αρχές.

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a massive search and rescue operation in the Ganga River following the capsizing of an overcrowded boat near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur constituency late Tuesday evening. At least 13 children died in the incident. — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή Βαϊσάλι, στο κρατίδιο Μπιχάρ της ανατολικής Ινδίας. Τα δεκατρία θύματα ήταν όλα ηλικίας κάτω των 15 ετών και προορισμός τους ήταν η τοποθεσία ενός φεστιβάλ, διευκρίνισε η αξιωματούχος Βάρσα Σινγκ, σύμφωνα με το ειδησεογραφικό πρακτορείο Press Trust of India (PTI).

VIDEO | Vaishali, Bihar: Boat carrying 15–20 people capsizes in Ganga near Raghopur; Several feared dead. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) #Bihar https://t.co/ZMVLjjT9yV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026

VIDEO | Vaishali boat tragedy: Injured admitted to Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. Family member of one of victims shares details about the tragedy. At least 13 people died after a boat carrying more than 20 passengers capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday evening. Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI that “thirteen people have died while six were rescued after the boat capsized in the Ganga river in Raghopur”. #VaishaliBoatTragedy #BiharNews #Raghopur (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

Ο εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας Σουμπόντ Κουμάρ δήλωσε στο Reuters ότι διασώθηκαν έξι άνθρωποι, ενώ συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες στην περιοχή καθώς δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί ο αριθμός των επιβαινόντων στο πλεούμενο.

Την οδύνη του για το δυστύχημα εξέφρασε ο πρωθυπουργός Ναρέντρα Μόντι. «Η απώλεια ανθρώπινων ζωών στο περιστατικό ανατροπής σκάφους στο Βαϊσάλι, στο Μπιχάρ, είναι βαθιά οδυνηρή. Οι σκέψεις μου είναι μαζί με τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων σε αυτή τη δύσκολη στιγμή. Προσεύχομαι για την ταχεία ανάρρωση όλων των τραυματιών. Η τοπική διοίκηση παρέχει βοήθεια στους πληγέντες», αναφέρει σε μήνυμά του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.