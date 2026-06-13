Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφος της πολεμικής αεροπορίας της Ινδίας σήμερα κατά τη διάρκεια μιας πτήσης ρουτίνας.

Σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση της Ινδικής πολεμικής αεροπορίας (IAF) στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, από την συντριβή προκλήθηκε ο θάνατος πέντε επιβαινόντων.

The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

Το αεροπορικό δυστύχημα έγινε στην πολιτεία Ασάμ της ανατολικής Ινδίας με την εμπλοκή ενός δικινητήριου (turboprop) μεταγωγικού αεροσκάφους An-32.

#BREAKING: Today an AN-32 of Indian Air Force has met with an accident in Jorhat, Assam. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7ThSJh5Lm2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 13, 2026

Οι πέντε νεκροί ήταν όλοι μέλη του προσωπικού της IAF.

Οι αρχικές διαδικασίες διερεύνησης των αιτιών του δυστυχήματος βρισκονται σε εξέλιξη.

#BREAKING: Today an AN-32 of Indian Air Force has met with an accident in Jorhat, Assam. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7ThSJh5Lm2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 13, 2026

The United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has taken the Responsibility for IAF AN-32 Crash at Jorhat, Assam. According to the Official Statement by ULFA-I, they Planted an IED inside the Plane and detonated it when the Aircraft was about to land, causing… https://t.co/vw2fgkiUFA pic.twitter.com/zszsR9aqCn — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) June 13, 2026

Breaking: An Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed while landing at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam after a routine flight. The aircraft reportedly lost control on the runway, split into two parts, and caught fire. Emergency teams responded immediately, and an investigation… pic.twitter.com/QprRE23KAJ — Wolverine Update (@W0lverineupdate) June 13, 2026