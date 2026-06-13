Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφος της πολεμικής αεροπορίας της Ινδίας  σήμερα κατά τη διάρκεια μιας πτήσης ρουτίνας.

 

 

Σύμφωνα με ανάρτηση της Ινδικής πολεμικής αεροπορίας (IAF) στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, από την συντριβή προκλήθηκε ο θάνατος πέντε επιβαινόντων.

Το αεροπορικό δυστύχημα έγινε στην πολιτεία Ασάμ της ανατολικής Ινδίας με την εμπλοκή ενός δικινητήριου (turboprop) μεταγωγικού αεροσκάφους An-32.

Οι πέντε νεκροί ήταν όλοι μέλη του προσωπικού της IAF.

Οι αρχικές διαδικασίες διερεύνησης των αιτιών του δυστυχήματος βρισκονται σε εξέλιξη.

 

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