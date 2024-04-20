Ισχυρή έκρηξη συγκλόνισε σήμερα βάση των Χασντ ας Σάαμπι («Μονάδων Λαϊκής Κινητοποίησης», φιλοϊρανών παραστρατιωτικών ενταγμένων πλέον στον ιρακινό στρατό), σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters που επικαλείται καλά πληροφορημένες πηγές.
Το δίκτυο Al Arabiya μεταδίδει πως η βάση έγινε στόχος πυραυλικής επίθεσης, επισημαίνοντας ότι υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα.
