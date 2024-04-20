Ισχυρή έκρηξη συγκλόνισε σήμερα βάση των Χασντ ας Σάαμπι («Μονάδων Λαϊκής Κινητοποίησης», φιλοϊρανών παραστρατιωτικών ενταγμένων πλέον στον ιρακινό στρατό), σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters που επικαλείται καλά πληροφορημένες πηγές.

BREAKING:️ The moment of the second explosion in the Kalso base IRAQ

According to the latest news, 3 explosions occurred in this base#Iran pic.twitter.com/HyPKzok6b9

— Riles (@RiLesdBk) April 19, 2024