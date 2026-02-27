Tεράστια πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε από άγνωστη αιτία σε πετροχημική μονάδα εντός του Βιομηχανικού Πάρκου Αμπαντάν στο νότιο Ιράν. Οι ιρανικές αρχές μιλούν για πυρκαγιά «εκτός ελέγχου».

Ομάδες έκτακτης ανάγκης έσπευσαν στο σημείο και εργάζονται ενεργά για τον περιορισμό της, σύμφωνα με ιρανικά μέσα.

Η προηγούμενη φωτιά το καλοκαίρι του 2025 στο εργοστάσιο πλαστικών υλών είχε αφήσει ένα νεκρό.

