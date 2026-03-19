Εκπρόσωπος του ενιαίου αρχηγείου των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων του Ιράν ανέφερε σε μήνυμά του ότι «ο στρατός και οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης έχουν εντοπίσει και καταστρέψει 4 εχθρικά αεροσκάφη στον ουρανό της χώρας μας από χθες το βράδυ».

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #ιρανικός στρατός #καταστροφή αεροσκαφών