Εκπρόσωπος του ενιαίου αρχηγείου των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων του Ιράν ανέφερε σε μήνυμά του ότι «ο στρατός και οι Φρουροί της Επανάστασης έχουν εντοπίσει και καταστρέψει 4 εχθρικά αεροσκάφη στον ουρανό της χώρας μας από χθες το βράδυ».

BREAKING: IRAN DESTROY 4 U.S & ISRAEL AIRCRAFTS

Spokesman of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters:

“The defenders of Iran’s sky in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have tracked and destroyed 4 hostile enemy aircraft in our country’s… pic.twitter.com/MeMYIsFWon

— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 19, 2026