Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 6,9 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στις 16:59 (ώρα Ελλάδος) στις Φιλιππίνες.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο, ο σεισμός είχε επίκεντρο 50 χλμ Δ του Ormoc και 21 χλμ ΒΑ του Bogo, στις Φιλιππίνες, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος ήταν 15 χλμ.

Δεν έχει εκδοθεί μέχρι στιγμής προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

Επίσης δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα ή ζημιές.

Οι Αρχές παρακολουθούν στενά την κατάσταση και εκτιμούν τυχόν μετασεισμούς.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #ισχυρός σεισμός #Φιλιππίνες