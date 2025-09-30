Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 6,9 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στις 16:59 (ώρα Ελλάδος) στις Φιλιππίνες.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο, ο σεισμός είχε επίκεντρο 50 χλμ Δ του Ormoc και 21 χλμ ΒΑ του Bogo, στις Φιλιππίνες, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος ήταν 15 χλμ.

Δεν έχει εκδοθεί μέχρι στιγμής προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι.

Επίσης δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα ή ζημιές.

Οι Αρχές παρακολουθούν στενά την κατάσταση και εκτιμούν τυχόν μετασεισμούς.

#Earthquake ( #lindol ) possibly felt 1 min 7 sec ago in #Philippines . Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/QMSpuj6Z2H 🌐 https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th 🖥 https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/thdyHvbOlh

On 2025-09-30, at 13:59:45 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 7 km W of Tagbubungang Diot, Philippines. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 7.0.https://t.co/aN8DuUlibv pic.twitter.com/qTLJBF04mN

