Η έκρηξη η οποία σημειώθηκε χθες Κυριακή (21/6) στη βιομηχανική ζώνη Ρας Λαφάν, στο Κατάρ, είχε αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 54 άνθρωποι, ενώ 18 αγνοούνται, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του εμιράτου, που μερικές ώρες νωρίτερα είχε κάνει λόγο περί «τεχνικής βλάβης».

«Συνολικά 54 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν στο συμβάν σε εργοστάσιο στη βιομηχανική πόλη Ρας Λαφάν», ανέφερε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών μέσω X, προσθέτοντας ότι βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη έρευνες για να βρεθούν «18 αγνοούμενοι».

Νωρίτερα, το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του Κατάρ, είχε κάνει γνωστό ότι η έκρηξη οφειλόταν σε τεχνική βλάβη.

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