Η έκρηξη η οποία σημειώθηκε χθες Κυριακή (21/6) στη βιομηχανική ζώνη Ρας Λαφάν, στο Κατάρ, είχε αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 54 άνθρωποι, ενώ 18 αγνοούνται, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του εμιράτου, που μερικές ώρες νωρίτερα είχε κάνει λόγο περί «τεχνικής βλάβης».

Massive explosion rips through Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility. Dozens injured, workers missing after restart ops in a war zone 🤬 Iranian strikes + chaos hitting global energy hard. How many more facilities blow up before this regional fire spreads? ZB30™ 💥 pic.twitter.com/NTBwPM5Zty — ZeroBarkThirty (@zerobarkthirty) June 22, 2026

Video footage which allegedly shows the moment the explosion occurred tonight at the Ras Laffan Liquified Natural Gas Plant near Doha, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/tEZLxzrZjW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 21, 2026

🚨🇶🇦 Video shows initial moments after the massive explosion at Ras Laffan Gas Plant in Qatar, filmed from afar. This does not look like an accident… Source: MES (Telegram) / Writer: Samuel https://t.co/ZmCcdNUUP0 pic.twitter.com/ZC3qAk97Pt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 21, 2026

«Συνολικά 54 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν στο συμβάν σε εργοστάσιο στη βιομηχανική πόλη Ρας Λαφάν», ανέφερε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών μέσω X, προσθέτοντας ότι βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη έρευνες για να βρεθούν «18 αγνοούμενοι».

The total number of injured persons in the incident that occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City has reached (54). The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in cooperation with Civil Defence teams, is conducting search… — Ministry of Interior – Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) June 22, 2026

Video reportedly showing the moment of the explosion in the Ras Laffan Industrial City area of Qatar.pic.twitter.com/uWTP9Ef6fk https://t.co/V4XGXkJ65m — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026

Νωρίτερα, το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του Κατάρ, είχε κάνει γνωστό ότι η έκρηξη οφειλόταν σε τεχνική βλάβη.