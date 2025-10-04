Μια φαντασμαγορική επίδειξη με drones στην πόλη Luliang της Κίνας εξελίχθηκε απρόσμενα σε σκηνικό πανικού, όταν σπίθες άρχισαν να πέφτουν από τον ουρανό, μετατρέποντας την εορταστική ατμόσφαιρα σε χάος.

 


Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια των εορτασμών για την Εθνική Ημέρα, όταν, σύμφωνα με το «China-A», η επίδειξη βγήκε εκτός ελέγχου.

 

 

Ευτυχώς, δεν υπήρξαν αναφορές για τραυματισμούς, ενώ η φωτιά που προκλήθηκε τέθηκε γρήγορα υπό έλεγχο από τις Αρχές.

 

 

