Μια φαντασμαγορική επίδειξη με drones στην πόλη Luliang της Κίνας εξελίχθηκε απρόσμενα σε σκηνικό πανικού, όταν σπίθες άρχισαν να πέφτουν από τον ουρανό, μετατρέποντας την εορταστική ατμόσφαιρα σε χάος.

Whoahh! I don’t think this was planned! Huge sparks fall from the sky during the drone fireworks show in Liuyang, China 😮



Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια των εορτασμών για την Εθνική Ημέρα, όταν, σύμφωνα με το «China-A», η επίδειξη βγήκε εκτός ελέγχου.

Hundreds of drones fell and exploded right into the crowd – they were launched as part of a light show in the city of Liuyang, but something went wrong and the UAVs got out of control. A fire broke out there, — local media pic.twitter.com/ORjtKFP0Tm

Ευτυχώς, δεν υπήρξαν αναφορές για τραυματισμούς, ενώ η φωτιά που προκλήθηκε τέθηκε γρήγορα υπό έλεγχο από τις Αρχές.

China: Drones malfunctioned, dropping sparks and embers onto the crowd like a meteor shower, igniting small grass fires at a drone-fireworks show in Liuyang.

Firefighters quickly put out the fires, no injuries reported.

Cause still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/R3ak65c4Ai

