Ο Αναπληρωτής Υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Κρίστοφερ Λαντάου, δήλωσε ότι είχε μια «εκτενή» συνάντηση με τον Κινέζο ομόλογό του, Μα Ζαοσού, το βράδυ της Πέμπτης (25/9), στο περιθώριο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη.

«Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει να επιδιώκει εποικοδομητική επικοινωνία με την Κίνα που να προωθεί τα αμερικανικά συμφέροντα», έγραψε ο Λαντάου στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

