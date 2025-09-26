Ο Αναπληρωτής Υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, Κρίστοφερ Λαντάου, δήλωσε ότι είχε μια «εκτενή» συνάντηση με τον Κινέζο ομόλογό του, Μα Ζαοσού, το βράδυ της Πέμπτης (25/9), στο περιθώριο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη.

«Η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ θα συνεχίσει να επιδιώκει εποικοδομητική επικοινωνία με την Κίνα που να προωθεί τα αμερικανικά συμφέροντα», έγραψε ο Λαντάου στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

There are few bilateral relationships as important to the security and prosperity of the American people as the one with China. To advance that relationship, I had a lengthy meeting this evening with my Chinese counterpart, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, at the… pic.twitter.com/pHsaecD7Sp

