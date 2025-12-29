Οι μεξικανικές αρχές ανακοίνωσαν χθες Κυριακή ότι τουλάχιστον 13 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους μετά από εκτροχιασμό τρένου στη νότια πολιτεία Οαχάκα.

Σύμφωνα με το μεξικανικό Πολεμικό Ναυτικό, το τρένο μετέφερε 250 ανθρώπους, εννεαμελές πλήρωμα και 241 επιβάτες.

Κατά την ίδια πηγή, 193 από τους επιβαίνοντες είναι εκτός κινδύνου.

Από τους συνολικά 98 ανθρώπους που υπέστησαν τραυματισμούς, 36 νοσηλεύονται.

