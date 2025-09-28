Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στο Γκραντ Μπλανκ στο Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ, καθώς ένας άντρας με όπλο εισέβαλε σε εκκλησία των Μορμόνων στην πόλη. Το κτήριο έχει τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες ενώ οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για άγνωστο αριθμό θυμάτων.

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας, ο δράστης είναι νεκρός. Πολλά οχήματα της Πυροσβεστικής καθώς και δεκάδες ασθενοφόρα έχουν προσεγγίσει το σημείο.

Σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες από το σημείο,  μεταφέρονται με φορεία πολλοί τραυματίες.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #ekklisia #Μίσιγκαν #πυροβολισμοί