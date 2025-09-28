Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στο Γκραντ Μπλανκ στο Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ, καθώς ένας άντρας με όπλο εισέβαλε σε εκκλησία των Μορμόνων στην πόλη. Το κτήριο έχει τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες ενώ οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για άγνωστο αριθμό θυμάτων.

WATCH: Drone footage shows the Mormon Church on fire in Grand Blanc, Michigan, after shooter opened fire and shot multiple people.

BREAKING: Video shows church on fire as officials respond to active shooter with multiple victims at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/pQDd0UZPEu

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας, ο δράστης είναι νεκρός. Πολλά οχήματα της Πυροσβεστικής καθώς και δεκάδες ασθενοφόρα έχουν προσεγγίσει το σημείο.

🚨🇺🇸 #BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️ Active shooter event at the church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints in grand Blanc, Michigan. It appears the shooter let the church on fire and they are asking for more units to battle the fire no word on how many people were shot and injuries just yet… pic.twitter.com/A9UxH4BFP7

Σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες από το σημείο, μεταφέρονται με φορεία πολλοί τραυματίες.

Active fire in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

I’m on the ground now. From what I hear, there was an active shooter but he has been neutralized.

Multiple people carried out on stretchers. Every agency in the area has responded.

At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. pic.twitter.com/yQivKWK9kU

