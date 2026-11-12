Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.Προσθήκη του zougla.gr στην Google
NOW – 2 people are dead and 19 injured after building collapses in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, New York officials say. https://t.co/lPWY9KiXOF
— Confidential Post (@C_Post_News) November 12, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: Two killed and 19 injured, including seven children, after a three-story building collapses in Brooklyn, New York. https://t.co/LYTJDSl9Oj
— World News Alerts (@AustinBrunette5) November 12, 2026
Δεν είναι σαφές πόσοι άνθρωποι βρίσκονταν μέσα στο κτήριο όταν κατέρρευσε, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές, ούτε πόσοι εργάτες βρίσκονταν στο παρακείμενο οικόπεδο όπου γινόταν μεταξύ άλλων εκσκαφή.
BREAKING UPDATE: At least two people dead after Brooklyn building collapses https://t.co/wfWpnLZL49
— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 12, 2026
🚨 2 Dead, Several Injured As Three-Storey Building Collapses In New York
“I am heartbroken,” says NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, confirming at least two fatalities and more than 10 people hospitalized after the collapse in Brooklyn.
Rescue operations continue, with authorities investigating the cause.
— RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 12, 2026
Images from the scene showed firefighters sifting through a pile of rubble in front of what appeared to be a residential property with its walls torn down, exposing a bedroom and a clothing wardrobe.
https://t.co/KhFxk2Hciw
— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 12, 2026
One person was killed and several others injured Wednesday after a three-story building collapsed near a construction site in New York, city authorities said. https://t.co/iJ2PN8Gt9h https://t.co/6aJPbbdAIa
— Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) November 12, 2026
https://t.co/ZGEZjFU0hW At least two people have died and 19 others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in New York City’s Brooklyn borough on
— Punjab khabarnama (@pb_khabarnama) November 12, 2026
https://t.co/9tKU4Jt08K
— Import 3rd world,become 3rd world-Carney must go (@psdp608) November 12, 2026