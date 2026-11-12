Δεν είναι σαφές πόσοι άνθρωποι βρίσκονταν μέσα στο κτήριο όταν κατέρρευσε, σύμφωνα με τις αρχές, ούτε πόσοι εργάτες βρίσκονταν στο παρακείμενο οικόπεδο όπου γινόταν μεταξύ άλλων εκσκαφή.

BREAKING UPDATE: At least two people dead after Brooklyn building collapses https://t.co/wfWpnLZL49

Ομάδα πυροσβεστών έτυχε να βρίσκεται στη συνοικία και επενέβη μέσα σε ένα λεπτό από την κατάρρευση συνέβαλε να ανασυρθούν τα πρώτα θύματα, διευκρίνισαν οι αρχές.

Ο δήμαρχος Ζόραν Μαμντάνι ενημέρωσε ότι δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι 10 και πλέον διακομίστηκαν σε νοσοκομεία, ορισμένοι εκ των οποίων είναι σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

🚨 2 Dead, Several Injured As Three-Storey Building Collapses In New York

“I am heartbroken,” says NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, confirming at least two fatalities and more than 10 people hospitalized after the collapse in Brooklyn.

Rescue operations continue, with authorities investigating the cause.

— RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 12, 2026