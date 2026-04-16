Ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή έπληξε την πόλη Κφαρ Σιρ στον νότιο Λίβανο, σύμφωνα με τον ανταποκριτή του Al Jazeera.

Ισραηλινοί βομβαρδισμοί πυροβολικού έχουν επίσης στοχεύσει τα περίχωρα της πόλης Ναμπατιέχ στο νότιο Λίβανο.

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