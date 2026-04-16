Ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή έπληξε την πόλη Κφαρ Σιρ στον νότιο Λίβανο, σύμφωνα με τον ανταποκριτή του Al Jazeera.

🔥Fires broke out as a result of an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the Burj al-Shamali camp in southern Lebanon. @qudsn #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/nyNJj9UoTc https://t.co/b3dOsR0Bo0

Ισραηλινοί βομβαρδισμοί πυροβολικού έχουν επίσης στοχεύσει τα περίχωρα της πόλης Ναμπατιέχ στο νότιο Λίβανο.

#Breaking

🔴Israeli warplanes launch an airstrike on Burj al-Shamali camp in southern Lebanon.@qudsn #Lebanon

📹Extensive destruction; as a result of the occupation, aircraft targeted the vicinity of the Burj al-Shamali camp in southern Lebanon.pic.twitter.com/c1xyfT6qnT

— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 16, 2026