Η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία του ΟΗΕ για τα Δικαιώματα του Ανθρώπου ζητεί «εις βάθος» έρευνα μετά την «συνοπτική εκτέλεση κατά τα φαινόμενα» δύο Παλαιστινίων από Ισραηλινούς αστυνομικούς χθες (27/11) στην περιοχή Τζενίν, της κατεχόμενης Δυτικής Οχθης, την ώρα που παραδίδονταν.
🚨Horrific video documenting the moment Israeli occupation forces executed two Palestinians from point blank after they had already surrendered during the ongoing Israeli operations on the northern West Bank cities.
— Inés El-Hajj |Stories From Palestine 🇵🇸 (@InesElhajjPal) November 27, 2025
A shocking crime
The Israeli army executed two Palestinian men after they surrendered and were arrested in Jenin, in front of the cameras.
— Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) November 27, 2025
«Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι από τη φρικτή δολοφονία δύο Παλαιστινίων από την Ισραηλινή συνοριακή αστυνομία στη Τζενίν, στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Οχθη, σε μία νέα όπως φαίνεται «συνοπτική» εκτέλεση», δήλωσε στους δημοσιογράφους στη Γενεύη, ο εκπρόσωπος της Ύπατης Αρμοστείας Τζέρεμι Λόρενς, ζητώντας να διεξαχθούν «ανεξάρτητες, ταχείες και εις βάθος» έρευνες για το συμβάν.
Two Palestinians were executed in Jenin after surrendering. None of the other soldiers flinched. Business as usual. The IDF rushed to announce an investigation, of course, it was caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/TrvaOfJQqV
— Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) November 27, 2025