Η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία του ΟΗΕ για τα Δικαιώματα του Ανθρώπου ζητεί «εις βάθος» έρευνα μετά την «συνοπτική εκτέλεση κατά τα φαινόμενα» δύο Παλαιστινίων από Ισραηλινούς αστυνομικούς χθες (27/11) στην περιοχή Τζενίν, της κατεχόμενης Δυτικής Οχθης, την ώρα που παραδίδονταν.

 


«Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι από τη φρικτή δολοφονία δύο Παλαιστινίων από την Ισραηλινή συνοριακή αστυνομία στη Τζενίν, στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Οχθη, σε μία νέα όπως φαίνεται «συνοπτική» εκτέλεση», δήλωσε στους δημοσιογράφους στη Γενεύη, ο εκπρόσωπος της Ύπατης Αρμοστείας Τζέρεμι Λόρενς, ζητώντας να διεξαχθούν «ανεξάρτητες, ταχείες και εις βάθος» έρευνες για το συμβάν.

 

 

 

