Η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία του ΟΗΕ για τα Δικαιώματα του Ανθρώπου ζητεί «εις βάθος» έρευνα μετά την «συνοπτική εκτέλεση κατά τα φαινόμενα» δύο Παλαιστινίων από Ισραηλινούς αστυνομικούς χθες (27/11) στην περιοχή Τζενίν, της κατεχόμενης Δυτικής Οχθης, την ώρα που παραδίδονταν.

🚨Horrific video documenting the moment Israeli occupation forces executed two Palestinians from point blank after they had already surrendered during the ongoing Israeli operations on the northern West Bank cities.

They could have detained them, but they chose to kill, because… pic.twitter.com/pETkagqNS7

— Inés El-Hajj |Stories From Palestine 🇵🇸 (@InesElhajjPal) November 27, 2025