Η πρωθυπουργός της Ουκρανίας, Γιούλια Σβιριντένκο, δήλωσε σήμερα, Κυριακή 7 Σεπτεμβρίου, πως, για πρώτη φορά από την έναρξη του πολέμου με την εισβολή του στρατού της Ρωσίας στην επικράτεια τον Φεβρουάριο του 2022, η έδρα της κυβέρνηση της χώρας υπέστη ζημιά από εχθρικό πλήγμα.

Πρόσθεσε ότι πυροσβέστες συνεχίζουν τις προσπάθειες για την κατάσβεση πυρκαγιάς που εκδηλώθηκε στο κτήριο.

A fire started on the top floor of the Ukrainian cabinet building in Kiev. pic.twitter.com/pG4ihsoKN0 — Zmei 🇷🇺 (@zmei_ru) September 7, 2025

Δημοσιογράφος του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου μεταδίδει πως είναι ακόμη ορατός πυκνός καπνός που αναδίδεται από το κτήριο και ελικόπτερα κάνουν ρίψεις νερού για την κατάσβεση της φωτιάς.

Η πολεμική αεροπορία της Ουκρανίας ανακοίνωσε παράλληλα πως κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας οι ρωσικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις εξαπέλυσαν 805 drones και 13 πυραύλους εναντίον διαφόρων τοποθεσιών στη χώρα.

Νωρίτερα, οι τοπικές αρχές έκαναν λόγο για τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκρούς στα πλήγματα στο Κίεβο και άλλον έναν θάνατο στην περιφέρεια Σούμι.

Ukrainian channels report overnight Russian strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building on Grushevsky Street in Kiev. This has not been officially confirmed. But the mayor of Kiev Klitschko stated that there was a strike on the “government building in the Pechersky district.” pic.twitter.com/27kX6q5Twt — Informer (@X_Informer_X) September 7, 2025

The view from my apartment in Kyiv this morning. Once again, Russia has bombed the Ukrainian capital during the night, killing multiple people – including a one year old child, according to Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. pic.twitter.com/N3c1wXVNlb — Guillaume Ptak (@guillaume_ptak) September 7, 2025

This morning, rescue teams are working across Ukraine after an overnight barrage of Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa. Residential buildings, government offices, and civilian infrastructure were deliberately targeted. At least two… pic.twitter.com/gnFHqYwwsG — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) September 7, 2025

As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the Cabinet of Ministers building caught fire. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a blaze broke out in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, likely due to a downed drone. Firefighters are working at the scene. pic.twitter.com/krwhIia5VJ — UATV English (@UATV_en) September 7, 2025

⚡️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage from Kyiv’s cabinet of ministers building after Russian strikes. pic.twitter.com/e3pJ0OQZ7p — Military Observer (@MilitaryObs2222) September 7, 2025