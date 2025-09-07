Η πρωθυπουργός της Ουκρανίας, Γιούλια Σβιριντένκο, δήλωσε σήμερα, Κυριακή 7 Σεπτεμβρίου, πως, για πρώτη φορά από την έναρξη του πολέμου με την εισβολή του στρατού της Ρωσίας στην επικράτεια τον Φεβρουάριο του 2022, η έδρα της κυβέρνηση της χώρας υπέστη ζημιά από εχθρικό πλήγμα.

Πρόσθεσε ότι πυροσβέστες συνεχίζουν τις προσπάθειες για την κατάσβεση πυρκαγιάς που εκδηλώθηκε στο κτήριο.

Δημοσιογράφος του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου μεταδίδει πως είναι ακόμη ορατός πυκνός καπνός που αναδίδεται από το κτήριο και ελικόπτερα κάνουν ρίψεις νερού για την κατάσβεση της φωτιάς.

Η πολεμική αεροπορία της Ουκρανίας ανακοίνωσε παράλληλα πως κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας οι ρωσικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις εξαπέλυσαν 805 drones και 13 πυραύλους εναντίον διαφόρων τοποθεσιών στη χώρα.

Νωρίτερα, οι τοπικές αρχές έκαναν λόγο για τουλάχιστον τρεις νεκρούς στα πλήγματα στο Κίεβο και άλλον έναν θάνατο στην περιφέρεια Σούμι.

