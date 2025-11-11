Τουλάχιστον 12 νεκροί και δεκάδες τραυματίες είναι ο τραγικός απολογισμός έκρηξης έξω από δικαστικό μέγαρο στην πρωτεύουσα του Πακιστάν, Ισλαμαμπάντ, σύμφωνα με εκπρόσωπο της αστυνομίας. Κάποιοι εξ αυτών βρίσκονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, δήλωσε ο ίδιος.

«Ερευνούμε τι είδους έκρηξη ήταν αυτή. Δεν είναι ξεκάθαρο ακόμα. Θα είμαστε σε θέση να δώσουμε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες αφότου θα έχουμε λάβει την αναφορά από την εγκληματολογική μας ομάδα», δήλωσε ο εκπρόσωπος.

Η έκρηξη συνέβη κοντά στην είσοδο του περιφερειακού δικαστηρίου του Ισλαμαμπάντ, όπου συνήθως βρίσκονται πολλοί διάδικοι.

Εικόνα από το μακελειό μετά την έκρηξη

