Τουλάχιστον 12 νεκροί και δεκάδες τραυματίες είναι ο τραγικός απολογισμός έκρηξης έξω από δικαστικό μέγαρο στην πρωτεύουσα του Πακιστάν, Ισλαμαμπάντ, σύμφωνα με εκπρόσωπο της αστυνομίας. Κάποιοι εξ αυτών βρίσκονται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, δήλωσε ο ίδιος.

Suicide blast in Islamabad outside a court by the Indian sponsored terrorists. This must not be tolerated. India is running false flag attacks on its soil and orchestrating terrorism on Pakistan’s soil. pic.twitter.com/iUqhr7U1NM — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 11, 2025

«Ερευνούμε τι είδους έκρηξη ήταν αυτή. Δεν είναι ξεκάθαρο ακόμα. Θα είμαστε σε θέση να δώσουμε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες αφότου θα έχουμε λάβει την αναφορά από την εγκληματολογική μας ομάδα», δήλωσε ο εκπρόσωπος.

VIDEO | Islamabad, Pakistan: At least 12 killed and 20 injured in a suicide attack outside a court. Authorities have launched an investigation and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the blast and vowed justice. (Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/REgEB4DHyc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025

Absolutely shocked by the blast at the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Pakistan. I’m currently at an important event and don’t have access to my phone. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/TDRNi2OUjT — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 11, 2025

Η έκρηξη συνέβη κοντά στην είσοδο του περιφερειακού δικαστηρίου του Ισλαμαμπάντ, όπου συνήθως βρίσκονται πολλοί διάδικοι.