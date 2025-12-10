Έφυγε από τη ζωή, σε ηλικία 92 ετών, ο Ροντ Πέιτζ, εκπαιδευτικός, προπονητής και διοικητικός παράγοντας που εισήγαγε την ιστορική πολιτική «No Child Left Behind» (Κανένα παιδί δεν μένει πίσω) και ήταν ο πρώτος Αφροαμερικανός Υπουργός Παιδείας των ΗΠΑ.

Το μήνυμα του Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ

Ο πρώην Πρόεδρος Τζορτζ Γ. Μπους, που διόρισε τον Πέιτζ στην κορυφαία ομοσπονδιακή θέση στον τομέα της εκπαίδευσης, ανακοίνωσε τον θάνατό του χωρίς να δώσει περαιτέρω λεπτομέρειες.

Το μήνυμα του Τζορτζ Μπους

«Η Λόρα και εγώ είμαστε λυπημένοι από τον θάνατο του πρώην Υπουργού Παιδείας Ροντ Πέιτζ. Ο Ροντ ήταν ηγέτης και φίλος», δήλωσε ο Τζόρτζ Μπους. «Δεν αρκούνταν στην τρέχουσα κατάσταση. Προσπάθησε να καταπολεμήσει αυτό που αποκαλούσαμε ‘τη μαλακή μεροληψία χαμηλών προσδοκιών’. Δούλεψε σκληρά για να εξασφαλίσει ότι ο τόπος γέννησης ενός παιδιού δεν καθορίζει την επιτυχία του στο σχολείο και στη μετέπειτα ζωή του».

…Και του σκύλου του πρώην προέδρου των ΗΠΑ

Κατά τη διάρκεια της θητείας του, το Υπουργείο Παιδείας υπό την ηγεσία του Πέιτζ εφάρμοσε την πολιτική “No Child Left Behind” το 2002, μια από τις πιο χαρακτηριστικές νομοθεσίες της κυβέρνησης Μπους, βασισμένη στο προηγούμενο έργο του ως υπεύθυνου σχολείων στο Χιούστον. Ο νόμος εισήγαγε καθολικά πρότυπα αξιολόγησης και ποινές για σχολεία που δεν πληρούσαν ορισμένα κριτήρια.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #ΗΠΑ #Ροντ Πέιτζ #Τζορτζ Μπους