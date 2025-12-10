Έφυγε από τη ζωή, σε ηλικία 92 ετών, ο Ροντ Πέιτζ, εκπαιδευτικός, προπονητής και διοικητικός παράγοντας που εισήγαγε την ιστορική πολιτική «No Child Left Behind» (Κανένα παιδί δεν μένει πίσω) και ήταν ο πρώτος Αφροαμερικανός Υπουργός Παιδείας των ΗΠΑ.

Rod Paige, first Black to serve as U.S. secretary of education, dies https://t.co/Z77RaWzpP5 pic.twitter.com/JPmZGk7be2 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 10, 2025

We mourn the passing of Dr. Rod Paige, a distinguished JSU alumnus and education leader. Our condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Dr. Paige. 🕊️ #JSU #RIPDrPaige pic.twitter.com/VaTMhtxLra — Jackson State University National Alumni Assoc. (@JSUNAA) December 10, 2025

Το μήνυμα του Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Rod Paige. For more than twenty years, Rod and I were united by our shared belief that every child deserves equal opportunity, and that begins with equal education. Rod worked with me to help protect access to after-school programs… pic.twitter.com/xuDPGFbH4C — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 9, 2025

Ο πρώην Πρόεδρος Τζορτζ Γ. Μπους, που διόρισε τον Πέιτζ στην κορυφαία ομοσπονδιακή θέση στον τομέα της εκπαίδευσης, ανακοίνωσε τον θάνατό του χωρίς να δώσει περαιτέρω λεπτομέρειες.

Το μήνυμα του Τζορτζ Μπους

«Η Λόρα και εγώ είμαστε λυπημένοι από τον θάνατο του πρώην Υπουργού Παιδείας Ροντ Πέιτζ. Ο Ροντ ήταν ηγέτης και φίλος», δήλωσε ο Τζόρτζ Μπους. «Δεν αρκούνταν στην τρέχουσα κατάσταση. Προσπάθησε να καταπολεμήσει αυτό που αποκαλούσαμε ‘τη μαλακή μεροληψία χαμηλών προσδοκιών’. Δούλεψε σκληρά για να εξασφαλίσει ότι ο τόπος γέννησης ενός παιδιού δεν καθορίζει την επιτυχία του στο σχολείο και στη μετέπειτα ζωή του».

Statement by President George W. Bush on Former Education Secretary Rod Paige: “Laura and I are saddened by the passing of former Secretary of Education Rod Paige. Rod was a leader and a friend. Unsatisfied with the status quo, he challenged what we called ‘the soft bigotry of… — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 9, 2025

…Και του σκύλου του πρώην προέδρου των ΗΠΑ

Sad to hear about the death of Rod Paige. A good education is one of the most important thing a man can get alongside drive and a good upbringing, and after decades of shuffling through mostly minority students through, Sec. Page and Pres. Bush sought to end this shame. pic.twitter.com/KutsOBZAGn — Barney Bush (@BarneyBushSez) December 10, 2025

Κατά τη διάρκεια της θητείας του, το Υπουργείο Παιδείας υπό την ηγεσία του Πέιτζ εφάρμοσε την πολιτική “No Child Left Behind” το 2002, μια από τις πιο χαρακτηριστικές νομοθεσίες της κυβέρνησης Μπους, βασισμένη στο προηγούμενο έργο του ως υπεύθυνου σχολείων στο Χιούστον. Ο νόμος εισήγαγε καθολικά πρότυπα αξιολόγησης και ποινές για σχολεία που δεν πληρούσαν ορισμένα κριτήρια.

Today, I pause to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Rod Paige, the 7th U.S. Secretary of Education (2001-2005), who passed away on December 9, 2025. I was blessed to meet him in 2016 at the @AASAHQ Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, where his encouraging words helped fuel my passion… pic.twitter.com/IzgNcaqAoA — Dr. Andraé Townsel (@draetown) December 10, 2025

Between 2002 and 2005 it was my honor to serve an appointment at the US Department of Education with Secretary Rod Paige, who died today at age 92. He was an advocate for strong systems of accountability founded in the belief that all students could succeed. It was a privilege… pic.twitter.com/6ZXttrqTfY — Alan Endicott (@AlanEndicott) December 10, 2025