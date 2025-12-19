Σφοδρή καταιγίδα έπληξε το Ντουμπάι και το Άμπου Ντάμπι τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Παρασκευής (19/12), προκαλώντας έντονα πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα. Δρόμοι μετατράπηκαν σε «ποτάμια», ξενοδοχεία γέμισαν νερά, ενώ, δόθηκε εντολή για μείωση μετακινήσεων και τηλεργασία για όσους υπάρχει αυτή η δυνατότητα.

Heavy rain lashed Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Friday, leading to flooding and sparking work-from-home arrangements in some parts of the country pic.twitter.com/iHu1iR0yo7

Η πρωτεύουσα Άμπου Ντάμπι βίωσε ισχυρή καταιγίδα κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας, έπειτα από τον «κατακλυσμό» της Πέμπτης, στο Ντουμπάι.

Crazy weather in Dubai tonight!

One minute the Burj was surrounded by clouds and looked beautiful, and the next minute I was surrounded by clouds, lightning, and rain. 😭

As we know, the city isn’t built for heavy rain, so everyone stay safe out there! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/bzbYXXx8GT

— Sanjay (@SanjayWeb3) December 18, 2025