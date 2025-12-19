Σφοδρή καταιγίδα έπληξε το Ντουμπάι και το Άμπου Ντάμπι τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Παρασκευής (19/12), προκαλώντας έντονα πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα. Δρόμοι μετατράπηκαν σε «ποτάμια», ξενοδοχεία γέμισαν νερά, ενώ, δόθηκε εντολή για μείωση μετακινήσεων και τηλεργασία για όσους υπάρχει αυτή η δυνατότητα.

Η πρωτεύουσα Άμπου Ντάμπι βίωσε ισχυρή καταιγίδα κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας, έπειτα από τον «κατακλυσμό» της Πέμπτης, στο Ντουμπάι.

H δυνατή βροχή έγινε αιτία να πλημμυρίσουν εμπορικά συγκροτήμτα. Δείτε βίντεο:

Εξ’ αιτίας της κατάστασης αρκετές πτήσεις στο αεροδρόμιο καθυστέρησαν ή και ακυρώθηκαν.

Σύμφωνα με την τοπική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία τα φαινόμενα αναμένεται να συνεχιστούν και σήμερα.

