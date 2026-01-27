Έκρηξη φέρεται να συνέβη σε πυρηνική εγκατάσταση στο Ιράν, την ώρα που το αμερικανικό αεροπλανοφόρο Αβράαμ Λίνκολν πλέει στη Μέση Ανατολή.

Η πληροφορία, που δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί επισήμως, αναφέρει ότι η έκρηξη προκλήθηκε στο «στρατιωτικό συγκρότημα» του Parchin, ενώ δεν είναι καν γνωστό τι την προκάλεσε.

Unconfirmed reports of explosions at the Parchin military complex (east of Tehran), a site long suspected of being tied to Iran’s missile program and explosive testing. #geoposted 35.561031,51.78495 pic.twitter.com/JJyI7Zuuy3 pic.twitter.com/lc8G38Eqpw

Στρατιωτικές πηγές φέρονται να εξηγούν πως η έκρηξη σχετίζεται με δοκιμή πυραύλων.

🚨🇮🇷 UPDATE: There were reports earlier of an explosion near Iran’s sensitive Parchin nuclear site, which was confirmed by the IRGC.

Iranian officials have now said the explosion was due to missile tests being conducted (more details below) https://t.co/cIH22sjgFO

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 27, 2026