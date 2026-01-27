Έκρηξη φέρεται να συνέβη σε πυρηνική εγκατάσταση στο Ιράν, την ώρα που το αμερικανικό αεροπλανοφόρο Αβράαμ Λίνκολν πλέει στη Μέση Ανατολή.

Η πληροφορία, που δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί επισήμως, αναφέρει ότι η έκρηξη προκλήθηκε στο «στρατιωτικό συγκρότημα» του Parchin, ενώ δεν είναι καν γνωστό τι την προκάλεσε.

Η Open Source Intel, που αυτοπαρουσιάζεται ως υπηρεσία παρακολούθησης των μέσων ενημέρωσης, ανέφερε την έκρηξη στο «στρατιωτικό συγκρότημα» του Parchin, επικαλούμενη τον δημοσιογράφο και πολιτικό αναλυτή του Ιράν, Behnam Gholipour.

Στρατιωτικές πηγές φέρονται να εξηγούν πως η έκρηξη σχετίζεται με δοκιμή πυραύλων.

