Έξι άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους, από τους 13 ανεμοστρόβιλους και τις σφοδρές καταιγίδες που κατακλύζουν το Τένεσι.

Περισσότερες από 300 κατασκευές, κυρίως κατοικίες καταστράφηκαν ολοσχερώς, ενώ συνεχίζονται οι προσπάθειες για την αποκατάσταση του δικτύου ηλεκτροδότησης σε 35.000 σπίτια.

Σύμφωνα με τον διοικητή του Φορτ Κάμπελ, μέσα στα έξι θύματα των ακραίων καιρικών φαινομένων βρέθηκε και ένα δύο ετών παιδί μαζί με την 31χρονη μητέρα του στο Κλάρκσβιλ, στο βόρειο τμήμα της πολιτείας, όπου περίπου 100 οικογένειες στρατιωτικών έχασαν τα σπίτια τους.

Η πολιτεία βρίσκεται σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ενώ οι μετεωρολόγοι προειδοποιούν ότι η βροχή θα μετατραπεί σε υγρό χιόνι.

It is incredible how this explosion de-condensed the condensation funnel of the #tornado . The explosion changed the thermodynamic gradients dramatically within the vortex and blew up the Clausius-Clapeyron equation pic.twitter.com/BK0QATgSN8

Please pray for my city that just got absolutely destroyed by a tornado.

My family is safe but so many houses, businesses, churches, schools flattened. At least 6 dead & 20+ injured. Devastating, but God is good even on the worst days💟 pic.twitter.com/AA5WO7ee55

— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 10, 2023