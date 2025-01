Trump’s freeze in federal funding hurts our communities & takes money from:

– families receiving SNAP or WIC

– communities recovering from disasters

– parents sending kids to Head Start

These resources must flow. Lives & livelihoods are at stake.

pic.twitter.com/tCTq7ynfxa

— Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 28, 2025

