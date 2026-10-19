Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.Προσθήκη του zougla.gr στην Google
Τουλάχιστον 80 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από πλήγμα που εξαπέλυσε μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος (drone) στο νότιο Σουδάν, στην πλειονότητά τους πολίτες που περίμεναν σε ένα σταθμό λεωφορείων να επιστρέψουν στα σπίτια τους με φορτηγά, είπαν σήμερα στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων μια ιατρική πηγή και ένας μάρτυρας.
80 killed in drone strike on transport hub in southern Sudan: medic, witness – Nepal Samaj https://t.co/k8bodggwT7
— Nepal Samaj (@nepalsamajnews) October 19, 2026
«Συνολικά, 80 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στο πλήγμα του μη επανδρωμένου αεροσκάφους στο Αλ Ντιμπάμπ», δήλωσε στο AFP μια ιατρική πηγή που δεν θέλησε να κατονομαστεί για λόγους ασφαλείας.
A drone strike hit the transport hub in Al‑Dibab, West Kordofan on Sunday evening, killing at least 80 people who had gathered after market day to travel back to their villages
#informkurz #informkurz360 #sudan #war #droneattack #westkordofan #aldibab #civiliancasualties #rsf https://t.co/su31O6IehR
— InformKurz (@informkurz) October 19, 2026
Η επίθεση, που σημειώθηκε χθες το βράδυ κοντά σε μια αγορά στην πόλη Αλ Ντιμπάμπ, στην επαρχία Κορντοφάν, είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να σκοτωθούν «50 άνθρωποι, τους οποίους βοήθησα να θάψουν, μεταξύ των οποίων και ο ίδιος μου ο αδελφός», δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο ο Άχμεντ Αμπακάρ Ουάντι.
REPUBLIC OF SUDAN
TRANSITIONAL PEACE GOVERNMENT
MINISTRY OF HEALTH
80 Killed and Hundreds Injured in a New Drone Attack by Muslim Brotherhood’s Terrorist Militia in West Kordofan
Nyala – 19 October 2026
The Ministry of Health of the Transitional Peace Government strongly condemns the deadly drone attack carried out by terrorist Muslim Brotherhood militia and its army yesterday, Sunday, 18 October 2026, in the cities of Al-Dibab and Al-Muglad in West Kordofan.
The attack resulted in approximately 80 civilian fatalities and hundreds of injuries, marking another devastating incident that underscores the grave dangers posed by continued attacks on civilians and the worsening humanitarian and public health crisis in Sudan.
The Ministry expresses its profound sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and extends its sincere condolences to the families of those killed, while wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.
The Ministry reaffirms that protecting civilian lives and safeguarding the right to life and access to healthcare are fundamental humanitarian and legal obligations that must never be compromised.
The Ministry holds the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist militia and its military forces responsible for this attack, which it condemns as a grave crime against unarmed civilians and a potential war crime requiring accountability under international law.
The Ministry warns of the severe health and humanitarian consequences of such attacks, including mounting pressure on hospitals and medical facilities, shortages of resources needed to treat critical injuries, disruptions to the movement of ambulances and medical supplies, and the denial or delay of emergency medical care that could mean the difference between life and death.
In response to this attack, the Ministry of Health emphasizes the following:
1. Unequivocal condemnation of attacks against civilians
The Ministry categorically rejects all attacks that endanger civilian lives and calls for effective measures to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life.
2. Unimpeded access to medical and humanitarian assistance
The Ministry calls on international and humanitarian organizations to intensify their efforts to provide medicines, surgical supplies and emergency medical equipment; support health facilities receiving casualties; and ensure safe and unhindered access for medical teams and ambulances.
3. Protection of healthcare facilities and medical personnel
The Ministry stresses the imperative of respecting and protecting hospitals, health centres, ambulances and medical personnel in accordance with international humanitarian law. Healthcare facilities must be able to fulfil their lifesaving functions without threats, interference or attack.
4. Concrete international action and accountability
The Ministry calls on regional and international human rights institutions to unequivocally address this attack, pursue accountability for those responsible, and take concrete and effective measures in response to the grave allegations against the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist militia. Statements of condemnation must be accompanied by practical steps to strengthen civilian protection and prevent further violations.
5. An urgent call for international intervention
The Ministry urges the United Nations, its relevant agencies, and international medical and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to protect civilians and provide the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance to affected communities.
The Ministry of Health of the Transitional Peace Government reaffirms that health facilities will continue, to the extent permitted by available resources, to fulfil their humanitarian duty by providing medical care to all injured persons without discrimination. This commitment is grounded in the fundamental medical and ethical principles that place human life and dignity above all political or military considerations.
— Dali (@Dali_NEWSDN) October 19, 2026
Ο ίδιος διευκρίνισε ότι άλλοι 47 τραυματίες μεταφέρθηκαν σε μια γειτονική κοινότητα.
Σύμφωνα με την ιατρική πηγή, η οποία εργάζεται σε αυτήν την κοινότητα, 30 εξ αυτών υπέκυψαν στα τραύματά τους.
Επιπλέον, σε ένα άλλο πλήγμα με drone σε μια γειτονική πόλη τραυματίστηκαν τέσσερις άνθρωποι, συμπλήρωσε η ίδια πηγή.
Πρόκειται για ένα από τα φονικότερα πλήγματα μετά την έναρξη της σύρραξης, τον Απρίλιο του 2023, ανάμεσα στον στρατό και τους παραστρατιωτικούς των Δυνάμεων Ταχείας Υποστήριξης (RSF), που ελέγχουν το σύνολο της επαρχίας του δυτικού Κορντοφάν.
Ο συνασπισμός Tasis, πολιτικός βραχίονας των RSF, κατηγόρησε τον στρατό ότι ευθύνεται για αυτό το πλήγμα.
Σύμφωνα με τον Ουάντι, η επιδρομή σημειώθηκε σε δύο φάσεις, με διαφορά δέκα λεπτών, «σε ένα σημείο διέλευσης όπου συγκεντρώνονται οι άνθρωποι για να επιστρέψουν στα χωριά τους μετά το κλείσιμο της αγοράς».
Παρόλο που δεν υπάρχουν ακριβή στοιχεία για τον πόλεμο, οι εργαζόμενοι σε ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις εκτιμούν ότι περισσότεροι από 200.000 άνθρωποι έχουν σκοτωθεί στη χώρα από την έναρξη του πολέμου, ο οποίος έχει επίσης εκτοπίσει περισσότερους από 12 εκατομμύρια Σουδανούς από τα σπίτια τους.
Για τον ΟΗΕ, αυτή αποτελεί τη χειρότερη ανθρωπιστική κρίση παγκοσμίως.
Τουλάχιστον 4 νεκροί, εκ των οποίων τρία παιδιά, σε πλήγμα κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χαρτούμ
Τέσσερις άνθρωποι, εκ των οποίων τρία παιδιά, σκοτώθηκαν σε πλήγμα με μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος εναντίον ενός σπιτιού, που βρίσκεται κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο του Χαρτούμ, το οποίο αποδίδεται στους παραστρατιωτικούς, σύμφωνα με μια πηγή στις τάξεις των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων, έγινε γνωστό από μια ιατρική πηγή.
Four civilians, including three children, were killed in a drone strike on a residential home in #Khartoum’s Burri Nasser neighborhood.
The attack was carried out by the #UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (#RSF). https://t.co/SAm4dp4Wbj
— Sudan Axis (@sudanaxis) October 19, 2026
#IGR: Drone strike near Khartoum airport kills four, including three children
A drone strike hit a house in the Nasser Extension neighbourhood near Khartoum airport in Sudan on Monday, killing four people, including three children aged between two and six, according to a medical source. An army source said air defences had intercepted drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces targeting the airport and surrounding areas.
— India Global Review (@IGR_Media) October 19, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, has reportedly been targeted by two waves of kamikaze drone attacks allegedly carried out by the UAE/ETHIOPIA-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The first wave struck at approximately 6:00 a.m., while the second was launched a short time ago.
According to local sources, numerous civilians have reportedly been killed in the attacks. Preliminary assessments suggest that the drones may have been launched from Ethiopian territory.
https://t.co/89Svm4bMwd
#Sudan #Khartoum #Ethiopia #UAE #RSF #Eritrea #Egypt #SouthSudan #Djibouti #Somalia #AfricanUnion #UnitedNations #UNSC #HumanRights #WarCrimes #DroneAttacks #CivilianProtection #SudanConflict #HornOfAfrica #EastAfrica #BreakingNews
— ➊➒➒➊ 🇪🇷 (@Meconneno) October 19, 2026
«Τέσσερις σοροί μεταφέρθηκαν στο νεκροτομείο, εκ των οποίων τρία παιδιά, ηλικίας δύο έως έξι ετών, και ένας άνδρας, έπειτα από μια επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος σήμερα το πρωί σε ένα σπίτι στη γειτονιά Νασέρ Εξτένσιον», ανατολικά του αεροδρομίου της σουδανικής πρωτεύουσας, διευκρίνισε αυτή η πηγή από το νεκροτομείο.
The death toll rose to four victims, including three children from the same family, following a RSF drone strike targeting residential areas in #Sudan. https://t.co/2FHVZOWZBW
— Adam Mohammed (@Adam_mooha) October 19, 2026
Μια πηγή από τις τάξεις του στρατού δήλωσε στο AFP ότι τα στρατιωτικά «συστήματα αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας κατέρριψαν μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη που εκτοξεύτηκαν σήμερα το πρωί από την πολιτοφυλακή», αναφερόμενη στις παραστρατιωτικές δυνάμεις των Δυνάμεων Ταχείας Υποστήριξης (RSF) που στόχευαν το αεροδρόμιο του Χαρτούμ και τα περίχωρά του.