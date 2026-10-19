Τουλάχιστον 80 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από πλήγμα που εξαπέλυσε μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος (drone) στο νότιο Σουδάν, στην πλειονότητά τους πολίτες που περίμεναν σε ένα σταθμό λεωφορείων να επιστρέψουν στα σπίτια τους με φορτηγά, είπαν σήμερα στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων μια ιατρική πηγή και ένας μάρτυρας.

«Συνολικά, 80 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στο πλήγμα του μη επανδρωμένου αεροσκάφους στο Αλ Ντιμπάμπ», δήλωσε στο AFP μια ιατρική πηγή που δεν θέλησε να κατονομαστεί για λόγους ασφαλείας.

A drone strike hit the transport hub in Al‑Dibab, West Kordofan on Sunday evening, killing at least 80 people who had gathered after market day to travel back to their villages

Η επίθεση, που σημειώθηκε χθες το βράδυ κοντά σε μια αγορά στην πόλη Αλ Ντιμπάμπ, στην επαρχία Κορντοφάν, είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να σκοτωθούν «50 άνθρωποι, τους οποίους βοήθησα να θάψουν, μεταξύ των οποίων και ο ίδιος μου ο αδελφός», δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο ο Άχμεντ Αμπακάρ Ουάντι.

REPUBLIC OF SUDAN

TRANSITIONAL PEACE GOVERNMENT

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

80 Killed and Hundreds Injured in a New Drone Attack by Muslim Brotherhood’s Terrorist Militia in West Kordofan

Nyala – 19 October 2026

The Ministry of Health of the Transitional Peace Government strongly condemns the deadly drone attack carried out by terrorist Muslim Brotherhood militia and its army yesterday, Sunday, 18 October 2026, in the cities of Al-Dibab and Al-Muglad in West Kordofan.

The attack resulted in approximately 80 civilian fatalities and hundreds of injuries, marking another devastating incident that underscores the grave dangers posed by continued attacks on civilians and the worsening humanitarian and public health crisis in Sudan.

The Ministry expresses its profound sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and extends its sincere condolences to the families of those killed, while wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.

The Ministry reaffirms that protecting civilian lives and safeguarding the right to life and access to healthcare are fundamental humanitarian and legal obligations that must never be compromised.

The Ministry holds the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist militia and its military forces responsible for this attack, which it condemns as a grave crime against unarmed civilians and a potential war crime requiring accountability under international law.

The Ministry warns of the severe health and humanitarian consequences of such attacks, including mounting pressure on hospitals and medical facilities, shortages of resources needed to treat critical injuries, disruptions to the movement of ambulances and medical supplies, and the denial or delay of emergency medical care that could mean the difference between life and death.

In response to this attack, the Ministry of Health emphasizes the following:

1. Unequivocal condemnation of attacks against civilians

The Ministry categorically rejects all attacks that endanger civilian lives and calls for effective measures to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life.

2. Unimpeded access to medical and humanitarian assistance

The Ministry calls on international and humanitarian organizations to intensify their efforts to provide medicines, surgical supplies and emergency medical equipment; support health facilities receiving casualties; and ensure safe and unhindered access for medical teams and ambulances.

3. Protection of healthcare facilities and medical personnel

The Ministry stresses the imperative of respecting and protecting hospitals, health centres, ambulances and medical personnel in accordance with international humanitarian law. Healthcare facilities must be able to fulfil their lifesaving functions without threats, interference or attack.

4. Concrete international action and accountability

The Ministry calls on regional and international human rights institutions to unequivocally address this attack, pursue accountability for those responsible, and take concrete and effective measures in response to the grave allegations against the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist militia. Statements of condemnation must be accompanied by practical steps to strengthen civilian protection and prevent further violations.

5. An urgent call for international intervention

The Ministry urges the United Nations, its relevant agencies, and international medical and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to protect civilians and provide the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

The Ministry of Health of the Transitional Peace Government reaffirms that health facilities will continue, to the extent permitted by available resources, to fulfil their humanitarian duty by providing medical care to all injured persons without discrimination. This commitment is grounded in the fundamental medical and ethical principles that place human life and dignity above all political or military considerations.

— Dali (@Dali_NEWSDN) October 19, 2026