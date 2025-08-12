Στο Άνκορατζ της Αλάσκας θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Παρασκευή η συνάντηση Τραμπ-Πούτιν, για την σύρραξη στην Ουκρανία και τις διαπραγματεύσεις για τον τερματισμό της.

H επίσημη ανακοίνωση της τοποθεσίας έγινε από τον Λευκό Οίκο.

