Σε ενθουσιώδεις πανηγυρισμούς ξέσπασαν οι κάτοικοι της Τεχεράνης στο Ιράν μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Ανώτατου Ηγέτη, Αλί Χαμενεΐ, αργά το Σάββατο (28/2). Μάρτυρες δήλωσαν στο Reuters ότι πολίτες σε πολλές περιοχές της πόλης κατέβηκαν στους δρόμους, πανηγυρίζοντας την είδηση που μεταδόθηκε από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

 


Μεταξύ άλλων, σε βίντεο στο Χ, φαίνεται ότι συγκεντρωμένοι πολίτες ανατρέπουν άγαλμα του Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην επαρχία Φαρς του Ιράν και στη συνέχεια ξεσπούν σε πανηγυρισμούς.

 


Οι πανηγυρισμοί άρχισαν λίγο μετά τις 23.00 μ.μ. τοπική ώρα σύμφωνα με πολλούς μάρτυρες και ηχογραφήσεις.

 

 


Δυνατές επευφημίες αντηχούν σε τμήματα της Τεχεράνης με τους κατοίκους να βγαίνουν στα παράθυρα για να χειροκροτήσουν υπό τους ήχους εορταστικής μουσικής.

 

 

 

 

Πανηγυρισμοί και σε άλλα μέρη του κόσμου

 

