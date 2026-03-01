Σε ενθουσιώδεις πανηγυρισμούς ξέσπασαν οι κάτοικοι της Τεχεράνης στο Ιράν μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Ανώτατου Ηγέτη, Αλί Χαμενεΐ, αργά το Σάββατο (28/2). Μάρτυρες δήλωσαν στο Reuters ότι πολίτες σε πολλές περιοχές της πόλης κατέβηκαν στους δρόμους, πανηγυρίζοντας την είδηση που μεταδόθηκε από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

🚨🇮🇱🇮🇷 In what might be some of the most powerful footage to come out of today, Israelis and Iranians are dancing and celebrating side by side in the streets of London.pic.twitter.com/MF1WndQiNM https://t.co/xkAaUZcm65 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026



Μεταξύ άλλων, σε βίντεο στο Χ, φαίνεται ότι συγκεντρωμένοι πολίτες ανατρέπουν άγαλμα του Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην επαρχία Φαρς του Ιράν και στη συνέχεια ξεσπούν σε πανηγυρισμούς.

Absolute scenes in north London as Iranians are out celebrating the fall of Khamenei. We will go LIVE Tousi TV in a few mins with the coverage pic.twitter.com/qkgZrI4tn8 — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) March 1, 2026



Οι πανηγυρισμοί άρχισαν λίγο μετά τις 23.00 μ.μ. τοπική ώρα σύμφωνα με πολλούς μάρτυρες και ηχογραφήσεις.

Jubilant scenes across the whole of Iran tonight. Streets packed in the city of Isfahan 🇮🇷

pic.twitter.com/4xm0X6iVnl — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 1, 2026

This is so beautiful. Iranians are literally CELEBRATING. After nearly 50 years under an Islamic dictatorship, they’re finally going to be free. ⁰Don’t let anyone tell you Trump didn’t do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/meV7gVj5HN — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 28, 2026



Δυνατές επευφημίες αντηχούν σε τμήματα της Τεχεράνης με τους κατοίκους να βγαίνουν στα παράθυρα για να χειροκροτήσουν υπό τους ήχους εορταστικής μουσικής.

Iranians across the globe are celebrating the attack 🥳🩵💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WzhMAzhGGD — Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) March 1, 2026

Israelis🇮🇱 and Iranians🇮🇷 are celebrating a future without the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/2Z4m5GFTEB — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) February 28, 2026

Πανηγυρισμοί και σε άλλα μέρη του κόσμου