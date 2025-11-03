Πανικό στους επιβαίνοντες και συνάμα σοβαρά προβλήματα στο σιδηροδρομικό δίκτυο, προκάλεσε ο εκτροχιασμός τρένου στη βορειοδυτική Αγγλία, στην περιοχή της κομητείας Κάμπρια, το το πρωί της Δευτέρας (3/11).
Πλήθος διασωστών έχουν σπεύσει στο χωριό Σαπ της κομητείας Κάμπρια, με την Υπηρεσία Ασθενοφόρων της Βορειοδυτικής Αγγλίας, να γνωστοποιεί πως έχει στείλει πολλαπλά ασθενοφόρα στο σημείο και βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη η αξιολόγηση της κατάστασης.
🚨🇬🇧A train derailed near Shap, Cumbria, prompting a major emergency response. Authorities confirmed no injuries. Ambulance crews and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander coordinated evacuation efforts, while National Rail warned of severe disruptions between Carlisle and Preston…
Στην περιοχή επιχειρούν επίσης πυροσβεστικές και αστυνομικές δυνάμεις.
Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.
We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.
Σύμφωνα με τη βρετανική σιδηροδρομική εταιρεία, όλα τα δρομολόγια μεταξύ Καρλάιλ και Πρέστον έχουν διακοπεί, καθώς το τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε μεταξύ Πένριθ και Όξενχολμ, με αποτέλεσμα να αποκλειστούν και οι δύο γραμμές.
‘We understand there are no injuries at present,’ says @Heidi_Labour.
Paramedics have been sent to the site of a train derailment in Cumbria, where a major incident has been declared.
Οι καθυστερήσεις ξεπερνούν τις δύο ώρες, ενώ πολλά δρομολόγια έχουν ακυρωθεί.
Αλ. Παπαδόπουλος