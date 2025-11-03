Πανικό στους επιβαίνοντες και συνάμα σοβαρά προβλήματα στο σιδηροδρομικό δίκτυο, προκάλεσε ο εκτροχιασμός τρένου στη βορειοδυτική Αγγλία, στην περιοχή της κομητείας Κάμπρια, το το πρωί της Δευτέρας (3/11).

Πλήθος διασωστών έχουν σπεύσει στο χωριό Σαπ της κομητείας Κάμπρια, με την Υπηρεσία Ασθενοφόρων της Βορειοδυτικής Αγγλίας, να γνωστοποιεί πως έχει στείλει πολλαπλά ασθενοφόρα στο σημείο και βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη η αξιολόγηση της κατάστασης.

🚨🇬🇧A train derailed near Shap, Cumbria, prompting a major emergency response. Authorities confirmed no injuries. Ambulance crews and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander coordinated evacuation efforts, while National Rail warned of severe disruptions between Carlisle and Preston… https://t.co/mJTf7t1EuH pic.twitter.com/z5jTQFST22

Στην περιοχή επιχειρούν επίσης πυροσβεστικές και αστυνομικές δυνάμεις.

Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. pic.twitter.com/z7ZN4ZPfnz

— North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) November 3, 2025