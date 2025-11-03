Πανικό στους επιβαίνοντες και συνάμα σοβαρά προβλήματα στο σιδηροδρομικό δίκτυο, προκάλεσε ο εκτροχιασμός τρένου στη βορειοδυτική Αγγλία, στην περιοχή της κομητείας Κάμπρια, το το πρωί της Δευτέρας (3/11).

Πλήθος διασωστών έχουν σπεύσει στο χωριό Σαπ της κομητείας Κάμπρια, με την Υπηρεσία Ασθενοφόρων της Βορειοδυτικής Αγγλίας, να γνωστοποιεί πως έχει στείλει πολλαπλά ασθενοφόρα στο σημείο και βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη η αξιολόγηση της κατάστασης.

Στην περιοχή επιχειρούν επίσης πυροσβεστικές και αστυνομικές δυνάμεις.

Σύμφωνα με τη βρετανική σιδηροδρομική εταιρεία, όλα τα δρομολόγια μεταξύ Καρλάιλ και Πρέστον έχουν διακοπεί, καθώς το τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε μεταξύ Πένριθ και Όξενχολμ, με αποτέλεσμα να αποκλειστούν και οι δύο γραμμές.

Οι καθυστερήσεις ξεπερνούν τις δύο ώρες, ενώ πολλά δρομολόγια έχουν ακυρωθεί.

